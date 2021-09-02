Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cardano, where to invest today?

Is it better to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cardano? Which cryptocurrency to choose? Which one is right for you? Here are the pros and cons of these cryptos.

Cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous volatility over the past year, but are steadily gaining interest among investors. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, none of these cryptocurrencies are risk-free, and therefore before investing it is wise to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) e Cardano (ADA) are three of the biggest names in the crypto space and have all experienced explosive growth. The price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 300% in the past 12 months, Ethereum has risen by around 700%, and Cardano has risen by a whopping 2,350% over the same time period.

Each of these cryptocurrencies has unique advantages and disadvantages and it is wise to do your research before investing. Here’s what you need to know when deciding which of these options is right for you.

Investing in Bitcoin

Pro: One of the biggest advantages of Bitcoin is that it is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies and has the most recognition. That first-mover advantage has also helped make it the most popular and most widely accepted cryptocurrency.

For any cryptocurrency to survive in the long run, it will need to be widely adopted. Since Bitcoin is already the best-known cryptocurrency with the longest track record, it has an edge in this area.

The limited supply of Bitcoin is another advantage. There will only be 21 million tokens in existence, and that scarcity could potentially increase their value. Bitcoin advocates consider the cryptocurrency to be ‘digital gold’ and its rising value could help hedge against inflation.

Against: Like any cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is a risky investment. No one knows for sure if cryptocurrencies will ever go mainstream and that uncertainty carries risks.

The Bitcoin mining process is also incredibly energy-intensive. In fact, Bitcoin uses more electricity than the entire country of the Philippines, according to data from the University of Cambridge.

This energy consumption is a problem that has many investors and regulators worried about its future. Unless you find a way to become more sustainable, Bitcoin may have a hard time staying competitive.

Invest in Ethereum

Pro: Ethereum is more versatile than Bitcoin, which is one of its most significant advantages. Not only does it have a native token, Ether, but the Ethereum blockchain also acts as a platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications.

Some of the best known applications are decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), but since Ethereum is an open source technology, anyone can create new applications and the opportunities are endless.

Ethereum also processes transactions faster than Bitcoin and is less energy-intensive. While Bitcoin uses a Proof of Work (PoW) mining protocol, Ethereum is moving to a Proof of Stake (PoS) network.

With a PoW network, cryptocurrency miners have to use high-powered computers that solve complex puzzles to verify transactions, which is why the process is so energy-consuming. Furthermore, since Bitcoin has a limited supply, the more tokens that are mined, the harder these puzzles become and the more energy they require.

With PoS networks, on the other hand, miners validate transactions by putting their cryptocurrencies into play for a chance to earn rewards. Not only does this process use much less energy, it also processes transactions much faster.

Against: Although Ethereum has a lot of potential, it is not as popular as Bitcoin. Ether is not as widely accepted among merchants as Bitcoin, which gives it a disadvantage.

Furthermore, the Ethereum blockchain is undergoing a lot of changes as it grows. The developers are working to release Ethereum 2.0, which will move it from a PoW network to a PoS network. These changes could translate into greater volatility.

Finally, the PoS protocol also has its downsides. The miners with the most cryptocurrency tokens have the most power when it comes to verifying transactions, so it’s possible that a small number of wealthy individuals may have majority control over the blockchain.

Invest in cardan

Pro: Cardano was created by one of the co-founders of Ethereum, so it shares many similarities with its crypto competitor. It also serves as a platform for smart contracts, which is one of the biggest advantages of Ethereum.

Also, while Ethereum is currently moving from a PoW network to a PoS network, Cardano already uses a PoS system. This makes it more environmentally friendly and faster than its competitors.

Like Bitcoin, Cardano also has a limit on the number of tokens that can be produced, which creates a sense of scarcity and can help increase its value over time.

Against: Widespread adoption is the biggest hurdle Cardano is facing. It is the newest of the three cryptocurrencies and its market cap is significantly lower than both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its native cryptocurrency, ADA, is also not as widely accepted as Bitcoin or Ether.

This does not necessarily mean that Cardano will not be able to catch up with the competition. But at the moment it is more speculative than Bitcoin and Ethereum, which makes it a riskier investment.

Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cardano, where to invest today?

As you weigh your options, consider how many risks you are willing to take. All cryptocurrencies are risky investments, but by doing your research and thinking about how much speculation you are comfortable with, it will be easier to decide which option is best for you.

Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

