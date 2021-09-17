Bitcoin, Ethereum or Ripple? What to invest in today: here’s the analysis

From “currencies for technology enthusiasts” to regularized and more accepted realities, cryptocurrencies have undergone such a profound evolution that they have radically changed the very idea of ​​these economic systems in the collective imagination in a way that is simply impossible to ignore.

This is because the crypto “Main”, as well as altcoins (ie those born after Bitcoin, which is the “progenitor”) represent an important part of the economy even they are always viewed with a more critical eye by some investors. However, there is no doubt that more and more people have chosen to invest even large sums in one or more cryptocurrencies.

Which crypto is it worth investing in currently? Here is an analysis of 3 very different currencies.

Bitcoin

It remains the reference crypto, having in fact inaugurated the cryptocurrency in an absolute sense: the “stable” version was developed in 2009 but only in recent years has it managed to garner more than fair consensus, representing a bit of the whole category. After passing the valuation of over 64 thousand dollars per single BTC at the beginning of 2021, the value has dropped considerably after Elon Musk’s “turnaround” regarding crypto, but in recent months it has “regained ground” and currently a single token is worth about 45 thousand dollars. Suitable for “safe” and less risky investments. To date, it is the only crypto officially adopted as a currency by some countries of the world.

Loading... Advertisements

Ethereum

The operating system of Ethereum is different, which is referred to as the “modern” variant of Bitcoin even if in reality it represents an entire investment system that uses a sort of, decentralized virtual computer, used for the management of so-called smart contracts (Smart Contract), developed through a real programming language.

Its valuation is on the rise and many are betting on a possible peak in the short term.

Ripple

A “minor” cryptocurrency compared to the two already mentioned, Ripple still appears strongly influenced by the evaluation of Bitcoin even if in reality it is a real-time fund transfer system based on proprietary XRP tokens. The valuation for each individual token is not high (currently the value is just over a US dollar), but this could increase in assuming a happy conclusion for the crypto on the sidelines of the trial against the SEC, i.e. the Securities Commission and Exchanges regarding some irregularities.

Investing a sum in Ripple could pay off in the near future.