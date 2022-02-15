Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, Dogecoin falters – Because the market is far from expecting a “wild bullish momentum” – Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 1.1% to $ 2 trillion.

Main trend in currency prices Currency 24 hours 7 days the price Bitcoin (CRYPT: BTC) 1.1% -2.9% $ 42605.73 Ethereum (CRYPT: ET) 1.7% -7.2% 2,925.53 USD Dogecoin (CRYPT: dog) -2.5% -12.2% $ 0.145

Best Earnings of 24 Hours (Data via CoinGecko) Cryptocurrency Change within 24 hours (+/-) the price Meena (Meena) + 12.2% $ 2.65 hydra (squid) + 9.6% $ 0.25 expensive (extra) + 8.2% 0.305 USD

Because matter: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns intensified over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The index at one point hit 96.4410, its highest level since Feb. 1, according to Reuters Transfer.

Chairman of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Jim Pollard He reiterated his tough stance Monday in an interview with CNBC.

“I think we need to load more planned accommodations than before,” Pollard said. “We were surprised by the upward trend in inflation.”

Bullard had previously asked for a full percentage point to raise interest rates during the next three US Federal Reserve policy meetings.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.6 basis points to 1.988% following Bullard’s comments, according to Reuters. Transfer.

Despite rising Treasury yields in an unstable trading session, things were more stable on the Bitcoin side.

“Bitcoin appears to be stabilizing, which is good news given how significantly higher Treasury yields are,” he said. Edoardo Moiasenior market analyst at OANDA.

Bitcoin futures traders are protecting themselves from uncertainty. Glassnode said in a blog post that in all exchanges that follow, the futures structure was flattened until March, in line with the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate hikes.

“This indicates clear uncertainty among investors regarding the broader economic impact of a tightening of the US dollar given the previous decades of accommodative monetary policy,” Glasnod wrote.

“Futures through the end of 2022 are currently trading at a very modest annual premium of 6%, which indicates that the market is far from expecting a bullish rally anytime soon.”

Evidence of this risk removal can be seen in the increase in put options versus call options, according to Glassnode.

Open Interest Bitcoin Options, Buy / Sell Ratio on Deribit Exchange – Courtesy of Glassnode Token

Meanwhile, with Ethereum below the $ 3,000 level, the demand for transactions with this cryptocurrency has been relatively low and transaction fees have dropped to a minimum since July 28, 2021, Santiment noted.

with # Ethereum Back below $ 3,000, the order must be filled dollar ETH Transactions remained relatively low. With this, the transaction fees are now officially at their lowest level since July 28, 2021. Low fees usually increase the chances of a rebound. https://t.co/zTg2CSd3xO pic.twitter.com/qTO2vao940 – Santimental feed February 13, 2022

