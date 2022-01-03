Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Terra, SHIB: a sad start for 2022

Bitcoin has dropped more than 6 percent in the past seven days, and it has lost more than 1 percent in the first day and a half of 2022, according to Coingecko. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hovers around $ 47,000.

Bitcoin hit a monthly high two days after Christmas when it rose to its highest price in three weeks of $ 52,050. Ethereum followed a similar trajectory but failed to break above $ 4,120. Over the next few days, both BTC and ETH struggled, dropping nearly 7% in seven days.

But Ethereum is starting 2022, up 1.5% in the past 24 hours, while BTC is down.

Altcoins drop

The major altcoins have also dropped sharply over the past seven days, with Solana and Polygon both down more than 10%, while Terra lost 9%. The two main meme currencies, DOGE and SHIB, are down about 9% and 13%, respectively.

So what happened? As all of these coins saw significant growth at the end of 2021, especially Terra and Polygon in December, a price correction was to be expected.

The price of these coins is still very high.

Overall, it has been a slow start to the year in terms of price, but with the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies by institutions, we expect 2022 to be just as good as 2021. The question is whether it will be the year of ETH. , or another round of Dog Coin hype, or a new surge in Solana, Avalanche and other smart contract blockchains, or something completely different.