Bitcoin, Ethereum try to recover, ENJ and SAND rallies

The price of Bitcoin is rising towards the USD 38,000 resistance.

Bitcoin’s price rose above the USD 36,500 level, forming a base. Currently (04:18 UTC) it is showing positive signs near USD 37,400 and may rise towards the USD 38,000 resistance.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving higher. ETH could accelerate if there is a clear move above USD 2,500. XRP is stable above the USD 0.60 pivot level. ADA may face resistance near the USD 1.08 level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a short-term decline, Bitcoin’s price found support near the USD 35,500 zone. BTC started a new rise and was able to break out of the USD 37,000 level. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the USD 37,500 level. The next major resistance is located near USD 38,000, above which the price may rise steadily.

If not, there may be a new drop below the USD 36,400 support. The next major support is near USD 35,500, below which the price could accelerate further down.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum is stable above the USD 2,400 level. ETH is consolidating near the USD 2,450 level. The first resistance on the upside is near the USD 2,500 level. The next major resistance is near the USD 2,550 level, above which the price could start a decent rise.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 2,400 level. The next major support is near USD 2,320, below which the price could extend losses.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is showing positive signs above the USD 1.02 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 1.05 level. The first key resistance is near USD 1.08, above which the bulls could gain strength.

Binance coin (BNB) is up nearly 8% and there has been a clear move above the USD 380 level. It is now trading above USD 385 and it appears that the bulls are pointing to a move towards the USD 400 resistance zone.

Solana (SOL) is moving higher and is trading above USD 90. A first hurdle is near the USD 95 level. The main resistance is near the USD 100 level, above which the price could accelerate higher.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling to move above the USD 0.145 resistance. The next resistance is near the $ 0.150 level. A close above USD 0.150 could possibly initiate a stronger short-term rise.

The price of XRP is consolidating near the USD 0.600 level. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 0.62 level. The main breakout resistance is forming near the USD 0.65 level, where the bears may remain active.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including DOT, MATIC, CRO, LINK, ALGO, TTF, MANA, SAND, EGLD and GRT. Of these, SAND gained nearly 17% and surpassed the $ 3.50 level, reducing its weekly losses to less than 11%. ENJ jumped 13%, surpassing the USD 1.65 level and reducing weekly losses to 21%.

Overall, the bitcoin price is moving higher towards the USD 38,000 resistance. To continue higher, BTC must gain strength above the USD 38,000 resistance.

