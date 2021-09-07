Bitcoin-Ethereum volatility, investors look to other crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rallied, but their gains were overshadowed by those made by lesser-known cryptocurrencies with much lower market caps.

What happened

According to a recent Fortune report, many smaller tokens have rode the wave created by Bitcoin and Ethereum well enough to make bigger gains than these giants.

This month Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has doubled its value and also Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) rallied significantly while Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) tripled in August.

Fortune also cited the rise in the non-fungible token market (NFT), which quadrupled the value of many cryptocurrencies in just a few days.

Some analysts suggest that the spike in secondary assets such as those mentioned above is a consequence of speculators “shifting from core assets to newer and more exciting offshoots, as they often do after strong performance.”

Loading... Advertisements

Other analysts also point out that the large amount of liquidity in circulation and extremely low interest rates push investors towards “increasingly unstable assets”.

Meantime

Despite this, the report admits that some assets such as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are supported by truly solid fundamentals and technological advances.

Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of the online exchange eToro, stressed that “there is a lot of enthusiasm towards cryptocurrencies” and that the company has “observed a lot of exuberance in the market”.

Hesse views historically low interest rates around the world, massive fiscal stimulus measures and inflation as the driving forces behind this hike.

Michael O’Rourke, Chief Market Strategist at JonesTrading, echoed this sentiment, noting that “with all this money around, we shouldn’t be surprised that there are people paying exorbitant sums for digital pet rock.”