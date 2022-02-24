Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Prices fall due to war in Ukraine – Economy

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and other cryptos fall sharply this February 24 due to the war in Ukraine. Bitcoin fell 8.5 percent to $34,337 after Vladimir Putin’s announcement to attack Ukraine.

Ethereum, the second most powerful crypto, decreased 12% and its price is at $2,301, while other cryptocurrencies such as XRP, Cardano and Solana also fell, according to Bloomberg.

This situation of the fall of the main cryptocurrencies due to the war between Russia and Ukraine proves that cryptocurrencies are assets with great variations, risk investments, largely due to their increasing integration with global financial markets, which makes them become move like other risky assets, according to Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at cryptocurrency exchange AAX.

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine “could cause the prices of cryptocurrencies to drop significantly in the short term”said Jonathan Tse, chief operating officer of crypto platform Copper.co.

“However, it could be what it takes to find a bottom sooner, rather than an ongoing crypto winter for prices to slowly drop,” he added.

Will the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies continue to fall?

According to experts, the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano and Solana, among other cryptocurrenciesmay continue to fall due to the crisis in Ukraine.

The next key level to watch in Bitcoin price, in case of further declines, will be $28,000 to $29,000, said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development at Luno, a crypto platform.

If the price falls below that threshold, “we could be seeing (Bitcoin prices) at much lower levels of $20,000 and below,” he warned.