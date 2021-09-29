Bitcoin, even the prestigious The Economist thinks it’s time to invest in cryptocurrency

The Economist, a prestigious British financial weekly, explained in its latest issue why bitcoin and ethereum can be a good way to diversify your investments. To reinforce this thesis, the famous City weekly quoted Nobel laureate economist Harry Markowitz, who years ago explained how to have a mixed portfolio of less and more risky assets, just like bitcoin.

And it was thanks to the development of this theory that Markowitz won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1990. The Economist then relaunched the well-known theory of the economist to adapt it to our times and current portfolios, which increasingly see the presence of digital currencies, still considered among the most volatile and risky assets.

But despite their high volatility, the British newspaper explains how investing in bitcoin and ethereum and in major digital currencies has been by far one of the most profitable returns in the medium term. The results reported by the British newspaper show that even during the bearish period of the 2018-2019 cryptocurrency market, a portfolio with a 1% allocation to Bitcoin would still have offered a higher risk-reward option than one without.

For some time we have been trying to analyze and understand the correlation between cryptocurrencies and other traditional financial markets. Until now, as the Economist article rightly points out, this correlation has been quite low. As this is a new and innovative asset, it has been difficult to find a direct correlation with the bond or stock market.

As the Economist writes, with precise financial data to support it, in the last three years, the correlation between Bitcoin and shares in all geographic areas has been between 0.2 and 0.3. Over longer time horizons it would be even weaker. Its correlation with real estate and bonds would be equally weak. What seems certain is that Bitcoin increases its attractiveness in those countries with serious high inflation problems, such as most African, Central American and South American nations, with Venezuela and Argentina in the lead.

Loading... Advertisements

However, so far there is no clear and precise correlation between digital currencies and interest rate decisions made by the world’s central banks. It is also difficult to assess a direct correlation between Bitcoin and what many believe could be its likely future adoption, namely the ultimate store of value: gold.

The fact that Bitcoin was born in 2009, after the 2008 financial crisis, precisely to create a currency that was not under the control of regulators, banks and financial institutions, has always created a very difficult relationship between digital currencies and the world of traditional finance.

The world’s leading central banks, such as large investment banks, immediately warned of the dangers of investing in such a risky and unregulated asset. Last week, China banned cryptocurrencies across the country, causing prices to drop immediately. The Fed has also been very cautious about these financial instruments.

The conflicting relationship between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies seems to be indirectly linked to the enthusiasm it arouses in investors. However, the climate appears to have changed in recent years, at least as far as large investment banks are concerned, which are still looking at cryptocurrencies as an investment asset that can deliver significant returns.