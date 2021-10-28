Bitcoin: everything you need to know

The IT revolution has changed daily habits and ways of meeting between companies and consumers. A further acceleration was given by the pandemic which brought new opportunities, which have consolidated in the current period, which finally seems to see the emergency behind us. All sectors of the economy, including the financial sector, which have seen the introduction of new trading systems, are interested.

Cryptocurrencies, and bitcoins in particular, are one of the most innovative investments that digital technology has made available. Recently introduced, they have established themselves among industry experts. In this in-depth study we will tell you how they were introduced on the market, how buy bitcoin and even invest them. Ready to discover something more?

2008: bitcoin is born

Let’s start from the beginning. The term bitcoin was introduced in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, indicating the first currency developed with blockchain technology. The distinctive feature of bitcoin lies in the fact that it is not a physical currency but can only be exchanged online.

But who is Satoshi Nakamoto? It is not yet known: it is a pseudonym that hides an identity around which various hypotheses and speculations have been made. What is certain is that it is someone from the world of finance who is quite experienced, it is not yet clear if one or more people.

The first evaluation of bitcoin takes place in 2009 and establishes the exchange rate of 1309.03 bitcoin for one dollar. The first exchange dates back to 2010: 10,000 bitcoins (which today would be worth a fortune) for 2 pizzas. Since then, bitcoin has had several fluctuations in its price and to date there are several platforms that allow its acquisition.

How to buy bitcoin today

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be introduced and is still the most popular in online exchanges: none of the other virtual currencies have managed to match it, neither Ethereum nor Litecoin, the latter an ambitious and well-structured but less widespread project.

But let’s start with why to buy bitcoin. The main reason is that it is a safe investment, as the value looks set to continue to grow. In this regard, it is sufficient to take a look at the current price, equal to 53,548.89 euros. A value of no small importance if we consider the point from which bitcoin started.

Bitcoin is an investment that is even more interesting given the method of acquisition. Indeed, it is possible to buy bitcoin in two ways: through exchange platforms, which allow you to exchange euros for bitcoins, or by doing CFD trading. A form of investment that should not be underestimated, since it allows not only to acquire bitcoins but also to make an immediate profit.

Bitcoin: how to invest with CFD trading

Have you ever heard of the online trading? It is a type of investment that is attracting more and more interest from financial analysts. The mechanism is as follows: securities are purchased and then resold. The procedure is developed using software and takes place entirely on the web. The profit margin is calculated based on the amount between the initial purchase and the final resale of the securities.

Online trading requires a good knowledge of the market in order to be done in the most productive way possible. Not easy today, given the instability of the financial situation and the greater number of factors to consider due to globalization, including the pandemic trend. In this sense it is essential to pay attention to the choice of the broker that it is important to place advantageous conditions from a cost point of view but also with respect to investment instruments.

Even more so if you decide to use bitcoins. Indeed, it is possible to invest in bitcoins with online trading according to the CFD trading procedure. The term CFD means “contract for difference” and is a trading instrument in which the shares are valued according to a replica of their performance instead of their real value. It is also an interesting procedure to buy bitcoins, without making a direct exchange through an exchange platform. It is also a way to turn other cryptocurrencies into bitcoin.

Trading CFDs is not difficult, since current platforms are increasingly simple and intuitive to use, with transactions that in themselves take place in a few steps. You can proceed either by creating an account directly on the platform or through Google and even Facebook. This means that you do not necessarily have to turn on the computer but you can do everything comfortably from your mobile phone.

Social trading and copy trading: two important tools for CFD trading

CFD trading requires extra attention to be carried out, since you are not confronted with real shares but with their possible trend. We repeat, the choice of the platform is very important also from the point of view of the tools it offers. One of these is the social trading, that is a network made available by the broker that leads to the meeting (and comparison) with traders from all over the world. An interesting solution not only for less experienced investors but also for the more experienced ones. The market has significant fluctuations and having the opportunity to interact with other people allows you to have a complete picture of the situation in real time.

Not only. Some platforms allow you to perform copy trading, or of copy the strategy of a more experienced trader. A particularly valid solution if you add to this the possibility of using a “demo” account in which to make investment tests, testing his own strategy and that of the trader he has chosen as a reference point. A way to move in total safety.

Bitcoins represent a certainty from the point of view of savings for the future. CFD trading is a tool to obtain them and invest your savings effectively. Even more so when considering social trading and copy trading. Latest generation digital tools they see make online trading and CFD trading particularly effective.