BITCOIN – Evolved Analysis of 10/09: Reduction constraint on the monthly cycle

Good morning!
Thank you for the attention and passion you are showing towards the Evolved Cyclical Analysis videos on (and on other markets). The latest video has reached over 1100 views! There are not few for interventions in which we speak of strange financial terms such as T + something and T-something … If things are not yet clear, I refer you to the 3-part video course called Trading Days. What to expect for the next few days? In the video analysis many ideas …
Happy Friday and have a good weekend!
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.