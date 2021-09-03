BITCOIN – Evolved Analysis of 3/09 – Important pre-descent resistance

Good morning,
Here is the update to the August 28th analysis. We had a reverse link 3 degrees lower than the reverse biweekly cycle (T + 1i) which slowed the climb. We have found a very strong resistance and now we must be careful because an inverse Semi-Annual Cycle (T + 4i) can start in a few days, which can lead to a decline for at least one inverse month (T + 2i).
Have a good listening!
Jacopo Marini
