Bitcoin exceeds ATH, Ethereum exceeds $ 4K, the market sets a new record, these altcoins are rising faster “Crypto Insider

Posted on
Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke its record Orgasm hits instantly Cryptocurrency Market. Almost all prices are included, with a few exceptions, almost all are Altcoin Dense green.

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is now $ 2.753 trillion, which is also a new all-time high. Despite this, the volume is still well below the first levels of this year, a sign that the so-called “retail FOMO” may not have started yet.

The warning is in order here. When the market is very festive, scammers often reappear. Don’t send bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies to strangers, especially if they promise to double.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) I finally hit a new high after six months. The price jumped to $ 64,000 last night and managed to hold up quite well all day. At around 2am, bitcoin plummeted and the price jumped from $ 63,800 to a new all-time high of $ 67,275 around 5pm, up 5.4%.

It appears that the rise in prices is also mainly driven by the rapid decrease in supply in the market Launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States. Bitcoin is now in uncharted territory, so any resistance is so-called sell walls Difficult to predict.

There seems to be a good chance that the price will continue to rise, for example, research firm CryptoQuant reports that despite the new ATH, the amount of BTC on exchanges continues to decline. This indicates strong confidence in the price. Bitcoin is now in Find out the prices method.

Surprisingly, the price of bitcoin is now almost completely following the pattern that started in 2017, which gives a lot of credit to the half theory e inventory flow (S2F) Model.

Altcoin

Ethereum (ETH) In line with Bitcoin. Ether jumped from $ 3,860 to $ 4,090 this afternoon, the highest level since May 12 when Ether established ATH at $ 4,355. At this point it seems that it is only a matter of time before a new aether hits ATH as well.

However, the two above are not the strongest climbers in today’s top ten. Solana (SOL) started climbing sharply this morning and continued this afternoon. The price of SOL is 10% higher, it is now $ 171 and it looks unstoppable. Polkadot (DOT) is increasing at almost the same rate, DOT was around $ 41 and is currently at $ 44.7, an increase of 9%. Out of the top ten, we see TERRA (LUNA) continue to rise. The LUNA is currently priced at $ 40.9, which is up 13% today.

The two big “crypto meme” operations are going through a slightly more difficult time. Dogecoin (DOGE) also jumped from $ 0.244 to $ 0.257 initially, but is now back to $ 0.252. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the only cryptocurrency to go nearly red. The price is fluctuating wildly and is now down 2% to $ 0.0000276. However, SHIB shares were up 240% from last month.

As I said this morning, am I still? Cryptocurrency Exchange The tokens that work best today. Meanwhile, the ftx (FTT) token is 10% higher, the huobi (HT) token is 17%, and the OKB continues to rocket and even more than 27%. Finally, we see Safemoon (SAFEMOON) suddenly resurfacing, 14% in the wave and now reaching $ 0.0000022.

