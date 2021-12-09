Bitcoin exceeds the all-time high, and the market exceeds $ 3 trillion
The all-time high reached last October 20 was pulverized: Bitcoin continues to grind record after record, and in the last 24 hours it has fixed the new historical record of 68,641 dollars. Yesterday, when news broke that the value of the cryptocurrency market had exceeded $ 3 trillion, the virtual currency was one step away from its all-time high of $ 67,016, but the further rally in the past 24 hours – is increased by more than 3% – allowed him to establish a new reference.
Bitcoin, according to CoinGecko’s findings, represents almost 42% of the entire cryptocurrency market, while the second virtual currency in the world, the Ethereum, is over 18%. Together, therefore, Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 60% of the market. And it is also a record for the latter: in the last 24 hours it has reached i $ 4,857, which represents the new peak, and is hovering above $ 4,800 at the time of writing.
If yesterday the crypto market exceeded the 3,000 billion dollar mark for the first time, today, reports CoinGecko, it is already close to 3,100 billion. “The market is swelling at an impressive rate”, comment the analysts of Swiss Quote, and the feeling is that the increases of the last period have seduced investors and traditional finance. On cryptocurrencies, however, some experts warn against risks linked tohigh volatility and at pressures of the regulatory bodies that would like to set stakes. The fear is that the bubble could burst.