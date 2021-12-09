Bitcoin exceeds the all-time high, and the market exceeds $ 3 trillion

The all-time high reached last October 20 was pulverized: Bitcoin continues to grind record after record, and in the last 24 hours it has fixed the new historical record of 68,641 dollars. Yesterday, when news broke that the value of the cryptocurrency market had exceeded $ 3 trillion, the virtual currency was one step away from its all-time high of $ 67,016, but the further rally in the past 24 hours – is increased by more than 3% – allowed him to establish a new reference.

Bitcoin, according to CoinGecko’s findings, represents almost 42% of the entire cryptocurrency market, while the second virtual currency in the world, the Ethereum, is over 18%. Together, therefore, Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 60% of the market. And it is also a record for the latter: in the last 24 hours it has reached i $ 4,857, which represents the new peak, and is hovering above $ 4,800 at the time of writing.