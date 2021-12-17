News

Bitcoin excellent hedge tool against high inflation

For some time now, a heated discussion has been taking place among financial experts on whether Bitcoin can be considered one better financial instrument than gold against the risks of periods of high inflation, like the current one.

Bitcoin better than gold against inflation

The fact that the production of the number of Bitcoins in circulation is limited, set by its mysterious creator at 21 million pieces, (currently there would be 18.9 in circulation) is certainly one of the main conditions that makes it a good tool as an inflation hedge.

On the other hand, as the billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist pointed out in late October Paul Tudor Jones In an interview with CNBC, Bitcoin proved in fact to be one smuch better tool than gold as anti-inflation tool.

“It would be my favorite on gold at the moment. Clearly, there is a place for cryptocurrencies. Clearly, right now he is winning the race against gold ”.

And in fact, even by analyzing the prices of gold and Bitcoin in 2021 you can see how compared to a loss of about 7% by gold, Bitcoin has gained about 300%.

According to several experts, Bitcoin is proving better than gold against inflation

The Arcane Research report

But now one has come to reinforce this thesis Research of the specialized company Arcane Research which denoted Bitcoin to have been an “excellent” hedge against inflation during the pandemic,

It reads in the report:

“Over the same period, gold had an 8% real return, while the S&P 500 had a 33% real return. Bitcoin’s unparalleled returns during this highly inflationary period illustrate that Bitcoin was indeed an excellent hedge against inflation. ”

To reinforce this thesis, the Arcane researchers explain how Bitcoin’s purchasing power has increased by 520% ​​since January 2020.

The future performance of Bitcoin prices could affect the tapering announced Wednesday by the Federal Reserve American precisely to combat and cool the rise in inflation, which now appears unbridled in the US.

A further demonstration of Bitcoin’s high inflationary power is the fact that its adoption is growing especially in countries that have been suffering for some time of very high inflation rates, such as Venezuela, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Brazil or Sudan.



