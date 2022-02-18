Bitcoin exchanges create alliance to adjust to new regulations

A group of 18 companies linked to the bitcoin ecosystem announced, on February 16, the establishment of a plan to comply with the new FATF “travel rule”.

The information, published on the Coinbase blog, announces the launch of Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST)an initiative that seeks to respond to the anti-money laundering (AML) data submission requirements recommended by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and pre-established by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The objective is to comply with a series of recommendations that the FATF published in 2019 and that oblige cryptocurrency platforms to provide information about their clients, applying KYC user verification (know your client).

In accordance with this rule, governments such as Switzerland and the Netherlands require regulated exchanges to verify that their clients really control the address from which they wish to mobilize their funds.

The post adds that in addition to Coinbase, the list participating in the project includes Kraken, Bitgo, bitFlyer, Bittrex, BlockFi, Circle, Fidelity Digital Assets SM, Gemini, Paxos, Robinhood, Standard Custody & Trust, Symbridge, Tradestation, Zero Hash and Zodia Custody. The idea is to facilitate the process so that exchanges securely send the information required by the FATF.

TRUST will allow its members use end-to-end encryption when sending data to each other to avoid storing information from cryptocurrency users, so that it cannot be compromised by third party attacks. It also establishes a set of minimum security practices.

The initiative is defined as “an unprecedented effort”, which has resulted in a joint engineering solution that hope it becomes the standard industry to meet these requirements.

“We are focused on onboarding new members, so that TRUST can offer end-to-end compliance across the crypto industry. The reach of the Travel Rule is expanding internationally, and so must our solution. We are not only focused on exchanges licensed in the United States, but we are expanding to many other global jurisdictions this year. Coinbase.

Solution for exchanges?

It is considered that TRUST can become a solution for many exchanges, which -since the Travel Rule proposal was made- have reported having problems complying not having the necessary infrastructure.

“Some companies are tackling the problem on their own by contracting with cybersecurity companies, so TRUST represents a unique collaboration of companies embracing a joint solution,” says the brief from Paxos, one of the project’s proponents.

However, similar initiatives have recently been questioned by the bitcoiner community, feeling their privacy compromised. Consequently, proposals similar to TRUST have been pushed back.

This is the case of Trezor and other bitcoin walletswhich after having integrated into its products a new tool that automatically sends proof of ownership of personal wallets to exchanges, decided to remove AOPP (Proof of Address Ownership Protocol).