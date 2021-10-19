News

Bitcoin, exchanges of the first ETF in the US are underway

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For many years, it has rejected ETF’s insistent requests for quotation on cryptocurrencies, that is to say for listed funds that replicate the trend of electronic currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. But today the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Wall Street Supervisory Authority, gave in and launched the first product of its kind in the US. At the New York Stock Exchange, with the start of today’s trading, trading of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF issued by the American company Proshares also started. However, this product does not directly follow the spot price of the most popular cryptocurrency of the moment, nor does the fund buy Bitcoin to support the investment. Rather, the new ETF relies on Bitcoin futures, i.e. futures price contracts that are traded on the Chicago futures exchange CME.

The news of the first US Bitcoin ETF is important for the whole world of digital currencies. It is a sort of customs clearance for this type of asset which is characterized by many lights but also by many shadows due to the strong volatility and lack of transparency.

In recent years, the SEC USA has received numerous requests for a launch of dedicated ETFs and just as many have received a “no” for an answer. In recent months, however, the pressure on the Authority has increased. For example, all major US banks now offer their customers the ability to invest in cryptocurrencies. And with the approval of the Bitcoin ETF in Brazil and Canada, the number of US managers who have asked the SEC to approve a replicant on Bitcoin has grown more and more.

Loading...
Advertisements

In any case, the ok arrived from the New York Stock Exchange has ignited the prices of Bitcoin which for days, already on the wave of rumors about this type of step circulated in recent days, is on the rise and today is in the area of ​​$ 62,500. This is close to the all-time high in mid-April at $ 64,895.

The Proshares pass is not isolated. The launch of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy Etf is also expected this week. Other broadcasters dealing with ETFs are also preparing for the same move. The hope of the operators is that the novelty could bring new capital inflows, especially from institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance, on the market and that therefore it will increase the values ​​of digital currencies even more.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

821
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
702
News

Cinema, all films out in October
655
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
594
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
544
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
481
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
480
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
441
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
402
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
334
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top