Bitcoin explodes and exceeds 40 thousand dollars in a few hours

The analysts had anticipated it, but they had not foreseen what would happen in a few hours. Bitcoin it literally exploded, bringing its price above $ 40,000. February 4th is a date to mark given the performance upgrade. In this way, the cryptocurrency queen doubled the support levels away from the psychological low of a week ago. Therefore, exceeding $ 38,000, the crypto has recorded + 9.16% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin towards $ 40,000 after the opening of Wall Street

On February 4, 2022, two hours after the opening of Wall Street, Bitcoin it suddenly began its run that led to the price exceeding $ 40,000. A miracle? Actually no. In fact, this incredible and very fast ascent was the consequence of the opening of Wall Street which produced quick earnings.

According to Coinglasstrading platform and information on futures and cryptocurrencies, the liquidations of Bitcoin reached $ 50 million within 4 hours. However, Bitcoin still remains far from its all-time high of $ 69,000 reached in December.

Several analysts, including Daniel Kukan, a senior trader at Crypto Finance AG, have predicted that the next target for Bitcoin will be at upside. The fee appears to be between $ 42,000 and $ 43,000. Here is what Kukan said:

Several bearish bouts were no longer successful as the risk was eliminated.

We remember that Bitcoin had dropped slightly and briefly after the report published by the Department of Labor of the United States which reports a growth in employment in January. The correlation between this news and the cryptocurrency queen is Federal Reserve which may decide to act faster and more aggressively in raising interest rates. The idea would be to cool the job market.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at the Oanda currency brokerage agency, commented precisely on this matter: