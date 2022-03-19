Bitcoin Faces New ‘Milestone’ in 2022, While New Forecast Predicts BTC Price ‘In Millions’

Bitcoin “may be poised” for a quantum leap in its development thanks to inflation this year, a Bloomberg analyst has claimed.

In a March 17 tweet, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, public a new bullish version of the future of Bitcoin (BTC) in the current macroeconomic conditions.

Gold Beating Bitcoin ‘Unlikely’ This Year

Known for his belief that Bitcoin stems from the latest global financial turmoil, McGlone argued that inflation would ultimately help Bitcoin “maturation” as an asset class, claiming that it would even outperform gold.

“In the face of the Fed, inflation, and war, 2022 may be poised for risky asset reversal and mark another milestone in Bitcoin’s maturation,” he wrote.

“Bitcoin unlikely to stop outperforming gold, stock market amid bumps in the road as Fed attempts another rate hike cycle.”

An accompanying chart showed Bitcoin’s performance relative to a basket of macro-assets.

Bitcoin chart against macro assets. Source: Mike McGlone/Twitter

The forecast followed the first in what the Fed hinted would be a series of key interest rate hikes, an event that provided a modest but welcome boost to BTC price action.

Former BitMEX CEO sees BTC at $1 million

McGlone, however, was far from alone in his prediction. Arthur Hayes, former CEO of derivatives exchange BitMEX, delivered a stark warning about what was to come for global financial markets in his latest Medium post.

The war between Ukraine and Russia, while adding to inflationary pressure, is symbolic because it has shown that even a central bank’s foreign currency assets can indeed be stolen, he argued.

“The world’s largest energy producer, and the guarantee these basic resources represent, cannot be removed from the financial system without serious and unimaginable consequences”he reasoned.

Covering a variety of macro topics, the post foresaw a restructuring of the financial system, during which Bitcoin, like stocks and commodities, would experience heavy losses.

“If you are not willing to take care of your Bitcoin, close your eyes, press the buy button and focus on the safety of your family from a physical and monetary perspective. Waking up a few years after the fog of war lifts will present a situation where hard money instruments rule all world trade,” Hayes wrote.

Ultimately, however, Both Bitcoin and gold should play a significantly larger role as stores of value in the face of declining US dollar and euro holdings by other governments.

Under such circumstances, which he acknowledged would play out “over the next decade,” gold could fetch five figures an ounce, while a single Bitcoin could fetch a seven-digit dollar sum.

“For a single Bitcoin, my unit is in the millions. For an ounce of gold, my unit is in the thousands,” she continued.

“That is the magnitude of fiat denominated pricing that will occur in the coming years as global trade is settled through neutral hard currency instruments and not Western debt-backed fiat currencies.”

