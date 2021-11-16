Bitcoin fails to maintain a major inflection level

Bitcoin inflection point

Bitcoin price tested a $ 64.8k breakout Monday which occurred just before the close of the daily / weekly Sunday candle. The price of BTC failed to hold the inflection point and finished Monday with a bearish engulfing candle at $ -1,909.

The underlying 1-day BTC / USD chart from Mrcryptotracker illuminates the gravity of the current situation on the daily time frame. The Bitcoin bulls really need to re-send the price above this pattern and break to the upside or the bears may revise the $ 55k.

Bitcoin bears are currently benefiting from the battle on BTC’s RSI and Bitcoin’s volume has not yet supported the bullish impulses towards higher prices. The combination of BTC’s current ascending wedge [con un falso breakout,] a relatively weak RSI and a drop in volume certainly made things interesting from a bull and bear perspective.

Another area to be closely monitored by market participants is the $ 63,588 level [un precedente ATH di BTC] which has held 5 of the last 6 days and is a major dip level on the BTC / USD 4 hour chart.

The Fear and Greed Index And 71 Greed and -1 from yesterday’s reading of 72 Greed.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 63,562- $ 66,359 and the 7-day range is $ 63,091- $ 68,640. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 15,906- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 15,984.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 62,686.

Bitcoin [-2,92%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 63,562 and in red for the first time in three days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether is in one battle similar to that of Bitcoin at the $ 4.5 levelk. Ether bulls are holding on to the support and ETH ended the day at $ -62.72.

The ETH / USD 1 day chart below of miguelnavarrocaro show the price of Ether currently respecting its trend line on the daily time frame. This trend line dates back to the end of October, and with the exception of a few short downward impulse candles, the price of ETH has been trading above this trend line ever since.

With so much consolidation in this relatively tight upward channel, the Ether bulls are hoping the next move is another bounce from the bottom of this upward trend. If the bulls send the price higher, the top of the channel will correspond to a price of Ether at the $ 5k level.

Of course, ETH bearish traders are looking to break this downtrend line and send the price of ETH back below the $ 4.5k level. The bears will have to send it out of the ascending down channel with a breakout of the pattern below the $ 4.6k level.

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 4,543- $ 4,770 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,528- $ 4,849. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 448.17- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 449.21.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,320.

Ether [-1.36%] closed its daily candle on Monday at $ 4,563 and in red for the fourth consecutive day. The price of Ether also finished 17 of the last 29 daily candles in red.

VeChain analysis

The VET price started the daily candle on Monday on a very positive note and recorded + 5% at certain times of the day, but ended in green with a small margin. [+.61%].

The 1-day VET / USD chart below btgraph shows the overhead goals for the bulls VeChain on the daily time frame. VET is colliding with the nearest upper resistance [al momento della scrittura] at the level of extension fib 0.618 [$.1731] and a secondary target for bulls above the 0.786 fib extension level [$.22]. The last hurdle for bulls above $ .22 before another journey into price discovery is VET’s all-time high of $ .28.

In the last 12 months, VET has recorded + 1.434% against the US dollar, + 279.2% against BTC and + 48.48% against ETH.

VeChain’s 24-hour price range is $ .156 – $. 177 and its 7-day price range is $ .154 – $. 186. The 52-week price range of VET is $ .01 – $. 28.

The price of VET on this date last year was $ .011.

The average price of VET over the past 30 days is $ .142.

VeChain [+0.61%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday for a value of $. 162 – was the third consecutive daily close of VET in green numbers.