Bitcoin, falling value! But the prospects remain positive.

For the Bitcoin it was definitely a cold and dark December, paraphrasing the title of a famous piece that Michael Buble sang exactly 10 years ago.

The cryptocurrency conceived by Satoshi Nakamoto, however, has not received any kisses in this cold december night. Instead he suffered a strong thud on the markets, losing over 20% compared to the price a month ago (almost 40% considering the data of early November), before rebounding slightly, settling at a value around 50 thousand dollars (it was 58 thousand on November 29, and even 67 thousand at the beginning of the same month).

Such a collapse appears ominously familiar to the one that occurred between May and last July, which had led Bitcoin to even drop below 30 thousand dollars.

These repeated debacles, these constant downward swoops are what prevented the realization of the forecasts of those analysts who expected the cryptocurrency par excellence to break through the wall of 100 thousand dollars by 2021.

But where exactly do these sudden fluctuations come from? Or, at least, what caused the latest in chronological order, at a time when Bitcoin, despite all the uncertainties of the markets of this period, seemed to have embarked on the positive path expected by many professionals?

Let’s find out what happened and what can be expected for the future of cryptocurrencies in general.

But first here, in the following video taken from the YouTube channel of Pietro Michelangeli, an exhaustive summary on the concepts related to Bitcoin and Blockchain, how they work, their strengths and weaknesses. In short, everything you need to know for those who are less experienced and want to start juggling the complex world of cryptocurrencies.

How much is Bitcoin worth today?

Bitcoin currently (December 28) has a value of $ 49,059 (43,406 Euros). As we have seen, only on November 8th he had touched his all-time high of 67 thousand dollars.

At the beginning of 2021, on January 1, it had started from 32 thousand, to exceed $ 60,000 for the first time in March, before dropping sharply to around $ 30,000 in July.

However, the recovery was immediate, and the slight decline in November was absolutely foreseeable, unlike the collapse in December.

This extreme volatility it is certainly not a new aspect of the cryptocurrency market, even if insiders see it as a problem in the short term, not able to affect any gains in the long term.

Kjetil Hove Pettersen, CEO of Kryptovault, a Norwegian company of Bitcoin mining, is one of the proponents of this line of thinking.

My forecast is that it will continue to be volatile, however the long-term trend will point upwards and on average it will more than double in terms of the total annual market cap.

Bitcoin loses value: the role of the pandemic, of Elon Musk and of China

Negative fluctuations in Bitcoin are often driven by information or statements that have an immediate impact on the cryptocurrency market.

For example, at the beginning of December they undoubtedly had an impact on the one hand negative news on the development of the Covid pandemic in the United States and Europe, with the spread of the Omicron variant and the new closures implemented in different nations, which they created strong uncertainty also on a financial level.

On the other side, even the utterances of such an influential person as Elon Musk have contributed to the drop in the price of Bitcoin: specifically, Tesla’s CEO stated that he does not particularly appreciate Bitcoin itself as a substitute for a transactional currency.

The transaction volume of bitcoin is low, and the cost per transaction is high. [Il dogecoin invece] it encourages people to spend rather than accumulate as a store of value.

Musk’s was therefore a real one endorsement towards a different cryptocurrency from Bitcoin, in which he himself has invested, precisely the Dogecoin.

Regardless of the technical veracity and the validity or otherwise of his claims, only the fact that these theses were expressed by a ‘big shot’ like Elon Musk has produced a Domino effect on the markets, further exacerbating the phase of decline due to the political-health turmoil caused by Covid.

Moreover, the founder of SpaceX himself had already in the past had a relationship that we could define fluctuating with Bitcoins, having first accepted them as payment for the purchase of his Tesla cars; then changing his mind for environmental reasons, considering the great cost in terms of energy needed to produce them.

Finally, it had once again welcomed the forms of payment in Bitcoin. For some weeks now, for some products, Dogecoins have also begun to be accepted.

But returning to the perfect storm which ditched the value of Bitcoin, there is another actor who played a significant role and that is of course China.

China, through its Council of State and through the mouth of Vice Premier Liu He, has in turn reaffirmed a position it had already expressed in the past, namely the will to oppose cryptocurrencies by banning and cracking down on both mining and trading of Bitcoin.

It is clear and evident that, for a state economy like China’s, a digital currency like Bitcoin is more of a threat than a resource, even if officially the ban it is justified by reasons also in this case linked to the environment and social aspects.

However, it is not important, here, to go into the specifics of the reasons why the Chinese leaders have chosen the path of the ban on cryptocurrencies, but rather to note what the consequences have been on the currency itself. AND the consequences of all these factors that coincided almost at the same time, as we have already said, were truly catastrophic for the Bitcoin asset.

Bitcoin, a lifesaver from the USA

Even if it seems a bit of a paradox, for Bitcoin the fact that it has been subjected to the ban Chinese might have a boomerang effect and, in the long run, even prove to be an advantage.

Because? For the reason described by the Bloomberg analysts in their predictions for cryptocurrencies for 2022, which is that China’s strategy can serve as a incentive for the United States to decide, as early as next year, to focus on digital currencies and to regulate them more and more.

Furthermore, the Bloomberg report always claims:

Some normalization of market yields and a continued reduction in US Treasuries could give Bitcoin and Ethereum luster.

Ethereum is another cryptocurrency that, like Bitcoin, has good growth prospects over the course of 2022.

Another key point of this report reveals that a decline in the stock market, absolutely possible in the first phase of 2022, would not pose a problem for Bitcoin’s ambitions, indeed it could instead lead to a very positive situation.

Of course it is necessary to overcome the first moments of difficulty, but if the market falls, the drop in the share price puts pressure on bond yields, and consequently favors greater central bank liquidity, in a situation from which cryptocurrencies can emerge strengthened..

Overcoming the fluctuations of 2021 for a stronger Bitcoin

The key point for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general to rise further in the future is given by stability. The goal is to go beyond the many swings in the market which, as we have seen, have characterized this last year.

Can this really happen? The answer is yes, but not in the short term. Currently the global financial condition is still too uncertain why a currency as volatile as Bitcoin can guarantee solidity to investors.

The fact that a few months ago it was adopted as legal currency by El Salvador it is certainly a step in the right direction as well as getting started make more green mining activities, which have previously often been criticized for the enormous energy expenditure that entailed serious problems for the environment.

However, the instability of Bitcoin has been an established element for years: yield peaks alternate with situations of sharp decline in value, in a cyclical system from which it is not said that easy to get out..

Positive prospects for the future of Bitcoin

As mentioned, the outlook is positive especially in the medium to long term, while in the short term the volatility of the cryptocurrency market is a factor that cannot yet be excluded from the equation.

However, these positive elements, which have led Bitcoin to a sort, so to speak, of ‘maturation’ compared to the past, are clear and evident.

Having passed the ban and the numerous vetoes imposed by China, not only on the last occasion that took place a few weeks ago, but throughout the past few months, undoubtedly constitutes an aspect that highlights the great strength of digital currency.

Of course, it was not an easy obstacle to overcome, and we have already seen how conspicuous the economic loss was. But after the difficult moment, the value immediately began to rise, and this fact dispels many shadows on the future of Bitcoin.

On the same level we can put the controversies that have permeated much of 2021 regarding the energy consumption issue.

Not all problems are totally overcome, of course, but having moved many mining operations to North America, in relatively safe places between USA and Canada, is another point in favor of a Bitcoin that is destined to last a long time, and that probably has not yet reached its maximum level in terms of value and importance.

If therefore the 2021 of the cryptocurrency par excellence has lived on ups and downs and ended with a difficult period, attention to the new year, especially in the second part: it is said that that wall of 100 thousand dollars of value (which many insiders saw as a goal already for this year) cannot finally be reached!