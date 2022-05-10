Bitcoin falls and almost 40% of its investors are ‘underwater’
- 15.5% of all bitcoin wallets fell into a loss
- This Was What Happened To Paid On-Chain Transaction Fees
- They advise customers to buy protection for one to three months
Bitcoin falls investors: They report a decline in Bitcoin, because according to various reports, it is down almost 55% from its November peak, and 40% of holders are now underwater in their investments, according to new Glassnode data. This change has been affecting investments.
According to CNBC, in the past month, 15.5% of all bitcoin wallets fell into an unrealized loss as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency crashed to the $31,000 level, tracking tech stocks. down.
Bitcoin drops 55%
Bitcoin falls investors: The cryptocurrency collapsed quickly
According to financial reports, the total value of all paid on-chain transaction fees reached 3.07 bitcoins over the past week, which has been revealed to be the largest ever recorded in their dataset.
This is advised to customers to take care of their income
According to the report, it was also said, “The dominance of on-chain transaction fees associated with exchange deposits also signaled urgency,” further supporting the case that bitcoin investors were looking to de-risk, sell or add collateral to your margin positions in response to the recent market. volatility.
The release continued, reporting that during last week’s sell-off, more than $3.15 billion in value entered or exited trades, the most since the market hit its all-time high in November 2021. Fundstrat Global Advisors is calling a fund of around $29,000 per coin, with the firm now advising clients to buy one to three months protection on long positions. CNBC reported. Filed Under: Bitcoin Falls Investors