Bitcoin falls and almost 40% of its investors are ‘underwater’

According to various reports, the correlation of Bitcoin with the Nasdaq played into the argument that the cryptocurrency works as a hedge against inflation, since Bitcoin is down almost 55% from its November peak, and 40% of the holders are now underwater on their investments, as reported by Glassnode.

That percentage is even higher when you isolate the short-term holders who got into the game in the last six months when the bitcoin price peaked around $69,000. According to finance reports, 15.5% of bitcoin ‘wallets’ fell into a huge loss. Filed Under: Bitcoin Falls Investors