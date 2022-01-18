Bitcoin falls but analysts are expecting an upward momentum

Nobody doubts that Bitcoin has not started its best year with this 2022. Its price, the other day, or yesterday, fell again to reach $ 41,650. Right now the cryptocurrency queen is at $ 42,321.96 with an annoying -1.52%. Despite everything, the analysts do not give up theirs positive sentiment foreseeing shortly “another impulse to the upside“. It can therefore be the ideal opportunity to buy Bitcoin on Coinbase by scheduling your purchases weekly or monthly, so as not to miss when the crypto returns to its share.

Bitcoin waiting for an upward momentum: a new resistance

Several analysts, including Rekt Capital, continue to confirm that Bitcoin is waiting for an upward momentum. In the meantime, what appears clear to the famous analyst, who publishes his predictions on Twitter, is that we are facing a big new resistence. The first cryptocurrency by market capitalization continues to trade close to a zone of support well established. Here is what Rect Capital stated:

The new weekly close of BTC shows that the black level of ~ $ 43,120 appears to be a new resistance. Technically, BTC continues to reside in the upper region of the current $ 38,000- $ 43,100 range.

The new #BTC Weekly Close shows that the black ~ $ 43120 level is figuring as new resistance Technically, $ BTC continues to reside at the upper region of its current $ 38,000- $ 43100 range#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/VSTjpAZTrg – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 17, 2022

Furthermore, it appears that the 4-year cycle of Bitcoin is starting to stretch. In practice, this cycle will be longer than the previous ones due to the fact that today the latter no longer occur due to the macroeconomic impacts. Hence, according to several analysts, the current cycle will be higher and longer, contrary to the forecasts of many.

To support this theory, expanding the analysis, there is Techdev who published a graph on Twitter to provide a study of the “impulses and corrections on bull market cycles based on new trends in on-chain addresses“. We therefore expect a new upward momentum before an impulsive downtrend begins, defined by Techdev “bear market“.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money