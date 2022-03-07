Bitcoin falls; NEW CHANGES are coming! End of APOLITICAL cryptocurrency

photo freepik.com

We know that geopolitical tensions could affect how investors view Bitcoin. This is how the oldest cryptocurrency can evolve from a risky asset to a safe one. Risky assets are generally associated with lower returns although they are more enthusiastically chosen in the event of an economic downturn, when many investors forgo risky assets.

Opinions on whether Bitcoin as a store of value can eventually replace gold are divided. We see as obvious the fact that the collapse of the ruble is favorable for Bitcoin, but just a few weeks or even months are not enough for the Bitcoin we know to mature as an asset.

Bitcoin today we do not stop seeing it bearish, and it is that new changes are coming on it… We are seeing it fall 3.37% in the last hours, just after maintaining increases of 1.16% during the last week. The result of these ups and downs is the current value of Bitcoin of $38,116.95.

We know that geopolitical tensions could accelerate this process and cause Bitcoin to no longer be considered a risk asset. Speaking of geopolitical tensions, we are mainly referring to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but also to the recent situation in Canada. We take into account both the conflict in Eastern Europe and the recent protests by Canadian truckers who were cut off from the banking system. Both conflicts seek refuge in cryptocurrencies and mainly in Bitcoin.

What we are seeing around the world today is a growing awareness that, for the first time, people who are victims of superpower wars have a choice. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are apolitical global money. Investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is beginning to be seen as a response to geopolitical crises. This, on the other hand, could mark the beginning of a shift that will prevent Bitcoin from becoming a risky asset and instead become a risky asset over time.