Bitcoin Falls to $35.5K as Dow 1,000 Point Correction Marks Worst Trading Day Since 2020

World financial markets were thrown into turmoil on May 5, when the Dow Jones dropped 1,063 points and the price of Bitcoin (BTC) crashed to $35,571 on Binance.

The broader weakness comes as traders have had more time to digest the recent half-point hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the biggest hike since 2000, which was made in an attempt to stem a record inflation.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that The midday BTC price crash coincided with a sell-off in the tech sector, which lasted until the traditional markets closed.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what market analysts are saying about Thursday’s crash and what levels Bitcoin price could drop to in the short term.

Bears rule until $37,500 rebounds

BTC/USDT 1-hour chart. Source: Twitter

According to independent market analyst Michaël van de Poppe, the area that defines to the bulls and bears is a close above or below the $37,500 mark.

Van de Poppe said:

“Then I guess we will retest $39,000 as there is a big gap in between. Below $37,500, nothing to say about the bullish outlook.”

Analysts say forget about the daily and focus on the weekly

Insight into how Bitcoin fares on the monthly chart was provided by market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Rekt Capital’, which public the chart below identifying $38,400 as the new resistance level for the bulls.

BTC/USD 1-month chart. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see volatility around the red zone throughout May. The monthly close above the red zone is the most important thing to confirm recovery from the red zone as support.”

Will the whales hold this key support level?

Data on how Bitcoin whales have behaved during the recent market volatility was discussed by whalemap, an on-chain data signature, which He suggested what “previous whale entries at $46,551 were serving as pinpoint resistance and a temporary mid-term top for Bitcoin’s range.”

Entries from the largest Bitcoin wallets. Source: Twitter

whalemap said:

“Similar resistance has now appeared at $44,355 due to a similar sized wallet. This should be our mid-term resistance if BTC gets there.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.66 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 41.5%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

