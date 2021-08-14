“Bitcoin Family”, Didi Taihuttu keeps BTC in secret vaults

The famous Bitcoin Family by Didi Taihuttu, his wife and 3 daughters, who have lived in BTC since 2017, said they did keep their bitcoins in secret vaults located on four different continents.

In accordance to reported, the Dutch family who became famous for betting everything on bitcoin when it was worth $ 900, decided to save their precious BTC hardware wallets in secret vaults around the globe.

Didi Taihuttu has, in fact, commented as follows:

“I have hidden hardware wallets in several countries so that I never have to fly very far if I need to access my cold wallet, to jump out of the market. [..] I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have a responsibility to protect my capital ”.

The four continents chosen by dad Taihuttu would be Europe, Asia, South America and Australia for a total of 6 vaults.

A type of “old-fashioned” custody, considering the countless online platforms that deal with this. But Taihuttu’s choice is part of what often is recommended by crypto experts and that is not to use platforms that act as intermediaries for the custody of their assets.

In fact, it is possible to choose both, considering to keep the cryptocurrencies both on hot than cold wallet. In fact, the same Taihuttu family said 26% of its cryptocurrencies are in the hands of online wallets, as they would represent its “risk capital”.

The Bitcoin Family and the strategies for storing BTC and crypto

The Dutch family has become very popular thanks to his choice to sell all his assets and properties and live on crypto alone, traveling and spreading the word. In fact, since 2018, he had sold everything to live their dream.

In a’interview with TheCryptonomist from 3 years ago, Taihuttu had stated as follows:

“We did not enter this business to become millionaires, but to promote crypto as a whole and share our income with the poor. We only need a monthly income to travel, eat and sleep and we are confident that bitcoin will go up a lot in the future, so we’ll see what our investment value will be, if we talk about USD. “

And certainly it cannot be said that the Bitcoin Family has not seen us long, considering the ATH of the price of BTC recorded in this 2021 at $ 60,000.

Precisely for this reason, it would be useful to share Taihuttu’s strategies when it speaks of conservation, and therefore, of crypto-asset wallets.

By safeguarding part of the capital in the secret vaults of four continents, Taihuttu is as if he wanted to keep them away from the daily use that he does with the rest kept in hot wallets.

In practice, use these cryptocurrencies for day trading and for potentially precarious betting. Hot wallets already connected to the internet facilitate any type of transaction, while I cold wallets like Ledger or Trezor are more complicated in the withdrawal phase.

Cold wallets still favored in the crypto environment

Despite the complexity for some users to use cold wallets, same they still remain favorites in the crypto world.

Effectively “own your own BTC”Is possible only by making the most of the decentralization that disintermediaries, not only when carrying out transactions, but also when keeping one’s assets.

In addition to Taihuttu’s secret vaults, other projects also continue to support this type of wallet, developing new ones.

This is the case of the finance company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, Square which at the beginning of last July he had declared to be working for it development of a new hardware wallet for bitcoin.

Dorsey himself, during this week, also commented on a tweet stating that it would be You can link any Twitter account to the Lightning Network, the layer 2 of Bitcoin.