‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults

Didi Taihutu, his wife and three children liquidated all their assets and bought bitcoin in 2017, when it was trading at around $ 900. Now, the Dutch family of five protects most of their cryptocurrencies in secret vaults in four. different continents. “I have hidden hardware wallets in many countries so that I never have to fly very far if I need to access my cold wallet, to jump out of the market,” explained Taihutu, the head of the so-called Bitcoin family. Taihuttu has two hiding places in Europe, two more in Asia, one in South America and a sixth in Australia. We are not talking about buried treasure – there is no underground location or on a remote island – but the family told CNBC that crypto caches are hidden in various ways and in a variety of places, from rental apartments and from friends’ houses to self-archiving sites. “I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have a responsibility to protect my capital,” said Taihutu.

There are many ways to store cryptocurrencies. Connected Exchanges like Coinbase and PayPal will take care of users’ token custody, while tech-savvy people can choose to fire the middleman and keep their crypto funds in personally owned hardware wallets. Thumb drive-sized devices such as Trezor or Ledger provide a way to secure cryptographic tokens. Square is also a building A hardware wallet and a service to “make the bitcoin keeper more pervasive”. People who choose to hold their cryptocurrency can keep it “hot”, “cold” or a combination of the two. The hot wallet is connected to the internet and allows owners to have relatively easy access to their coins so they can access and spend their cryptocurrency. The trade-off for convenience is potential exposure to bad actors. “Cold storage often refers to cryptocurrency transferred to wallets whose private keys – passwords that allow cryptocurrency to be transferred from the wallet – are not stored on computers connected to the Internet, so that hackers cannot enter the computer,” explained Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, a blockchain data company, was able to steal private keys. Gradwell says exchanges will often use cold wallets to protect cryptocurrencies deposited by their clients.

A recent report by Chainalysis examining wallets containing bitcoin shows that 11.8 million bitcoins are in the hands of long-term investors, 3.7 million are missing, another 3.2 million are in circulation among traders and the remaining 2, 4 million have yet to be mined. "We can guess which wallets are cold storage – since they have certain behaviors, such as receiving large amounts of cryptocurrency from a single source and not sending any for so long until they are emptied all at once – but you can't determine that in definitively the wallet is used as a cold room '", explained Gradwell. In the case of the Taihuttu family, 26% of Didi's cryptocurrencies are "hot". He refers to the cryptocurrency stash as his "venture capital". He uses these cryptocurrencies for day trading and risky betting, such as when he sold his Dogecoin for a profit and then bought it back when the DOGE price hit rock bottom. Another 74% of Taihuttu's total cryptocurrency portfolio is in cold storage. Hardware cold wallets, widespread around the world, include bitcoin, ethereum, and some litecoins. The family refused to disclose how much cryptocurrency they hold. BitcoinEthereum and litecoin are all in the midst of another higher rally, at 57%, 83% and 61% respectively over the past three weeks. Moving bitcoins into cold storage is not a new idea. Since bitcoin has existed, there has been a way to keep it cold. But it requires more maintenance. "Cold storage requires multiple permissions to access it, whether it's in a bank vault or buried in the Andes," said Van Vo, a software engineer at cryptocurrency startup Floating Point Group. And while Taihuttu says it's easy to add new cryptocurrencies to these cold storage wallet addresses, getting them back is a different story. Relying on his cold cryptocurrency required him to physically fly to his many hiding places. Taihuttu is looking to put a fantastic cryptocurrency wallet on every continent so that its properties are easily accessible.