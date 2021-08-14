Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it

official, cryptocurrencies have become fashionable. Last week, German entrepreneur and stylist Philipp Plein announced a partnership with Coinify, a crypto-payment platform controlled by Voyager Digital, which since the beginning of the month allows you to use 15 different cryptocurrencies as a payment option online and in physical stores. of the homonymous brand. Among these are also the most common Bitcoin (Btc) and Ethereum (Eth).

The announcement I believe cryptocurrencies are the future, my team and I have committed a lot of time and resources, making all the necessary changes to the system to adopt this new type of currency, Philipp Plein announced in a press release. It is the first major brand of luxury fashion to adopt cryptocurrency as an alternative payment method, but in recent months other fashion companies such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Rimowa have pushed in this direction by releasing their first NFT, unique and non-interchangeable digital assets (literally non-fungible tokens) which are enjoying some success in the art and entertainment market.



The virtual currency As universal and decentralized, the cryptocurrency could represent a preferential path for a sector linked largely to exports such as fashion, thus offering itself as an ideal store of value in the face of the risks associated with transactions with countries subject to high inflation. However, the current volatility of bitcoins means that companies prefer to operate in the traditional market, whose margins of uncertainty are considered, although not always predictable, to be more reliable. As Business of Fashion magazine explains, brands purchase hedging contracts to help offset changes in exchange rates in order to generate consistent returns for investors – a task that would be more challenging if the frequent swings in the value of cryptocurrencies were allowed. in the financial statements of companies.

The real impact Furthermore, their significant environmental impact weighs on cryptocurrencies. According to a research conducted by the University of Cambridge, the carbon footprint related to the so-called Bitcoin mining – or the production of electricity necessary to power the computing power required to mint and transfer tokens – would exceed that of entire Countries like Chile or Bangladesh. A factor that in May cooled down the initial endorsement of Tesla’s boss Elon Musk, and that could tarnish the reputation of fashion houses, which have long been under the lens of environmentalists and engaged in a showy rebranding operation in an eco-sustainable key.