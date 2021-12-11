Bitcoin: fate in the hands of the bears?

Very complicated week for Bitcoin, which while on the side of adoption continues to proceed at great strides, on the side of the price it has continued to have great difficulties.

The base support around the $ 47,000 held, after only 1 week ago the worst was feared for a sell off that had not been seen for some time. But what is the overall situation of Bitcoin? What can we expect? Let’s make a short recap.

Bitcoin Analysis and Forecasts Today – Is Destiny in the Hands of the Bears?

Top Adoption: Bitcoin is moving fast

They have been busy days for Bitcoin, both on the adoption front and on the political one. A brief recap it can help us understand the big picture.

Chainalysis will support Lightning Network

One of the most important blockchain analysis services has announced that it will support the study and analysis of the Lightining Network – the l2 which allows for faster and cheaper transactions for Bitcoin.

Soon, Chainalysis will support Lightning Network transaction monitoring in KYT! Staying compliant with regulations will be vital as the second layer protocol is adopted and we’re excited to be the first in the industry to offer this support. More here: https://t.co/ahTQvDGrLd pic.twitter.com/7lBoesJ8OH – Chainalysis (@chainalysis) December 10, 2021

Chainalysis will soon support transaction monitoring on the Lightning Network. […]

A support for LN which points out how this system – which is for many Bitcoin enthusiasts the key to making it a popular payment system also for micro-payments.

There are good news coming from Florida. Francis Suarez, who already receives his salary in Bitcoin, may also start receiving his pension through the future Bitcoin. Even the governor of the state, Ron DeSantis, spoke clearly of openings towards this world. Other excellent signals on the political front, which push for the adoption of Bitcoin by reality anything but peripherals.

The battle for physically replicating ETFs continues

And on this we give you an anticipation on which we will return in the course of the next week. Several funds are ready to tread your hand and to press SEC for approval, also in USA, from ETF that are physically replicated. A name? VanEck.

On the price front there are still some problems

On the price front, after that Bitcoin reached its peak around $ 69,000, there were anxiety-provoking issues for those entering the ascendant phase – and they continued throughout this week as well.

THE inflation data, which they should have favor Bitcoin, they first pushed up, then pushed the price down again $ BTC, with the front of the $ 47,000 which, however, at least for the moment, appeared to be quite solid. Here, too, some separate considerations will have to be made to understand what to expect in the next few hours and days.

Bears continue to show some strength

Bears appear to have, at least in the short term, a good structure. Any bullish ambition of Bitcoin over the last few days it has broken towards resistors very solid and quickly reversed the trend.

The chaos in the markets is not helping the clarity of the trend

And we’re talking not just about inflation, but about the lack of clarity on how it will move central banks. The governor of the FED, Jerome Powell, has already hinted that theinflation it is a problem that will have to be dealt with in the coming months. This could reduce the monetary expansion plan that accompanied the whole crisis COVID. This on condition that it will be able to win the tug-of-war with the markets, ready to swallow not only cryptocurrencies, but also the equity sector.

There is no easy solution – and this leaves us thinking that we will face a period of uncertainty for some time yet, despite Bitcoin may actually emerge as safe haven assets. In the meantime, he will continue to discount his position as a bit risk assets, with all the volatility that this implies. The reduction of dominance towards Ethereum and the altcoin industry in general could be another data from to analyze for the trend of the next few days.