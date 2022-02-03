Bitcoin Faucet: what are they and which are the best?

We answer a question in this Trend Online guide: “What are the Bitcoin Faucets? What are they for?”. The Bitcoin Faucets, literally translated as “Bitcoin taps”, are simple sites that give away fractions of Bitcoin, called satoshi, for free at pre-established time intervals. One of the first BTC faucets was conceived by Gavin Anderson in 2010, creating the site The Bitcoin Faucet which gave 5 Bitcoins (BTC) to each user. Let’s see what are the best free Bitcoin Faucet sites.

Bitcoin Faucet: What Are BTC Faucets?

THE Bitcoin Faucet or Bitcoin “taps” they are great earning tools for those who want to earn free bitcoins instantly. A Bitcoin faucet is a reward system in the form of a website or app that releases Satoshi, a fraction of a bitcoin after completing a survey, watching an ad, or taking a captcha. Most taps provide information to new users and offer free digital currencies to “try before you buy” or experience a test transaction. This is an advantageous way to promote the use of Bitcoin and attract new users.

How does Bitcoin Faucet work?

THE Bitcoin Faucet they offer rewards for attracting visitors. Usually the website contains an advertisement that pays the owners of the faucet. The goal is to earn. Advertising cost is calculated on a cost per thousand impressions (CPM) basis. So, if the site gets more visitors and if each visitor spends as much time on the site as possible, the owner of the BTC Faucet earns more money from the ads displayed. The rewards attract more visitors to return to the website regularly to earn more free bitcoins or claim their compensation. Taps are important in the bitcoin system because they encourage more people to understand and adopt Bitcoin. Cryptographic taps send i BTC payments directly to the Bitcoin wallet or through a third party micropayment wallet. Micropayment wallets, also known as micro wallets, are similar to online desktop wallets. The operation of the faucets is very simple: just fill in your field with the address of your Bitcoin wallet or other cryptocurrency, solve the Captcha and click on the “Get Reward” button.

Bitcoin Faucet Rotator and Microwallet

The biggest criticism of the use of Bitcoin Faucets to accumulate cryptocurrency is that they are too dispersive. For this the Bitcoin Faucet Rotator and of microwallet. The faucet rotators allow you to switch from one faucet to another while staying comfortably on the same page and also obtaining additional bonuses. Microwallets are online wallets, where faucets rely on to facilitate and speed up payment to users, who can merge the satoshi earned in the different taps into a single site.

Bitcoin Faucet: the best sites

Here is the list of the best Bitcoin Faucet sites:

Coinpayu

Coinpayu allows you to earn cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, DASH and other digital currencies by viewing different ads and completing various offers. It also has an affiliate program where you can earn passive income by inviting more users to the platform.

Satoshi Quiz

Satoshi Quiz dispenses small amounts of BTC for the first three people who correctly answer the question on the screen. Satoshi Quiz has a minimum withdrawal rate of 11,000 satoshi, which equates to 6 USD.

Moon Bitcoin

Moon Bitcoin is a free bitcoin faucet that allows you to withdraw bitcoins whenever you want. This website allows you to withdraw an amount every 5 minutes.

Cointiply

This bitcoin faucet dispenses free digital currencies every hour. In addition, it also gives the possibility to earn up to 100,000 coins. Cointiply is among the most profitable Bitcoin faucets. It also offers a loyalty bonus of up to 1% per day and up to 100% for each day you make a claim. If you invite your friends to join, you can enjoy lifetime referral fees of up to 25%.