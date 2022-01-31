Bitcoin fiat currency in Arizona: the bill

In the United States, and specifically in Arizona, a was filed law proposal for make Bitcoin fiat currency. It was there that did it Senator Wendy Rogers.

Bitcoin fiat currency: the text of the proposed law in Arizona

There law proposal it is very short. It is a single article in which Bitcoin is also listed among the legal currency assets, also giving the following definition:

“Bitcoin” means the decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency in which a record of transactions is maintained on the blockchain and new units of currency are generated by the computational solution of mathematical problems and which operates independently from a central bank “.

Who is Wendy Rogers

Wendy Rogers is an Arizona Senator representing the Republican Party. In reality it is a much discussed character as he publicly admitted to being a member of the Oath Keepers, far-right militia, among the groups that participated in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. From his Twitter profile it is easy to guess that it is a staunch follower of former President Donald Trump.

On Twitter, he announced that he had filed several cryptocurrency-related bills.

But his bill must collide with another, America Cometes Act of 2022, which instead threatens to ban cryptocurrencies.

The America Competes Act Of 2022

This bill instead would give unlimited power to the Secretary of the Treasury to prohibit any financial asset that has any foreign connection without any clarification or notice.

How has it explained there pro Bitcoin senator Cynthia Lummis:

“It doesn’t say that explicitly, but this is a direct attack on the digital goods industry. The Treasury Department already has extensive authority in this area, but it has a strict time limit and a public notification requirement ”. If this provision were to remain on the bill, we would really have to rename it the America Fails Act. This provision stifles innovation and competition and looks more like something the Chinese Communist Party would impose on industry.

The senator has already promised battle, because, as she herself said via Twitter, she will not let the government choose between winners and losers. The real risk is that the United States loses its position as a leader in finance.

His conclusion is poison: