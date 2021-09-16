Bitcoin fiat currency in El Salvador, there is little to rejoice: here’s what’s behind it

The Bitcoin Day of the small republic of El Salvador was the event that has moved the world of cryptocurrencies in recent months: from the declaration of the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender in the country, to its adoption, to its consequences. But let’s take a critical look at what’s behind it.

The nature of the Bukele presidency

We must start with him: Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez. Became president of El Salvador in 2019 at less than forty years old. He had a varied political career typical of populists: from his beginnings with the Farabundo Martí Front (leftist, protagonist of the civil war that bloodied the country from 1979 to 1992), from which he was expelled in 2017, to candidacy with the populist party GANA, center-right, in the presidential elections of 2019. Bukele has never failed to express deeply conservative positions on civil rights issues (from abortion to homosexuality).

On February 9, 2020 Bukele ago to intervene the military in the chamber in an attempt to force MPs to vote for a loan application to the United States.

These are not irrelevant details, but they are clues that reveal the nature, not at all innovative, indeed typical of past times, much worse for Central America, of the Bukele presidency: a presidency that was born as reaction to rampant corruption in the country and which involved both dominant parties (the Farabundo Martí Front and the right-wing ARENA movement).

Attempts to intimidate opponents and the non-complacent press are multiple and well documented[1].

Bukele’s government is far away from defeating corruption and enacting constitutional changes to allow him to run for a second time in presidential elections. According to Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Human Rights Watch’s America division, “Democracy in El Salvador is on the edge of the abyss.” Without, however, that corruption has been defeated, on the contrary.

What is missing from the bitcoin law

In this context, Bukele’s declaration of wanting to introduce Bitcoin as legal currency in the country made on 5 June should be put. In a country where we have seen the military in the Chamber in case of disagreement with the president, thanks also to a parliamentary majority, as they say, Bulgarian, the law is made and approved by a very large majority a few days later, on the 9th: the law it had only been made known the day before. “Legal currency” does not mean that those who want can accept it (already it is almost everywhere, of course), but that everyone must, in principle, accept it, which is a very different thing.

The economic and social context of the country

David Gerard in the aforementioned Foreign Policy article reminds us the economic and social context of the country: a quarter of its citizens live in the US and send home (as of 2019) over 5.6 billion dollars (the economy of El Salvador has already been dollarized for years), which is of the order of magnitude of its GDP (27 billion dollars in the same year). 70% of adults do not have a bank account, less than half of the inhabitants do not have access to the Internet, and many inhabitants have a cell phone that is anything but smart. But the first fact is the important one: forcing Salvadoran expats to use cryptocurrency to send money to the country, and forcing, in fact, to use a special wallet created for the occasion – which we will talk about shortly – the government has access to “real” dollars, and gives back cryptocurrencies. It should make something resonate.

The (ridiculous) Chivo wallet security



One of the things that seems almost ridiculous to an observer even just a little savvy in security matters is the Chivo wallet security (which in the version of the Spanish language spoken in the country means something like “cool!”). You register online. The system uses HTTP (and not HTTPS!) To load user data, including credit card details (I tried it myself, see figure below).

Uploading of personal data in clear text on the Chivo platform.

Exact: credit card number, expiration date and CVC, identity card number uploaded in clear text via HTTP.

In passing, since the logic of Bitcoin is to decentralize everything, everything turns up Amazon Web Services (implied sarcasm).

But in the authentication procedure, apparently, when asked to upload the ID card image, any image can be uploaded; when asked to upload an image of your face, you can upload any image. Just upload a valid identity card number – of anyone – and a date of birth that matches: clearly the date of birth and the identity card number are not strictly data that are kept secret. Since the new registered get 30 dollars of “incentive”, here’s how to earn $ 30 for free!

How did Bitcoin Day go

September 8 was Bitcoin Day, the day Bitcoin became legal tender in the country. How did it go?

The first hint was a scary flash crash of Bitcoin the previous day, from which the currency only very partially recovered, as we see in the following figure (data from Coinbase).

This is just a starter what it can mean for a saver, for a trader, for anyone who has two pennies to cross to have their deposits in Bitcoin. A fund of 150 million dollars was set up to try to avoid the more serious repercussions of cryptocurrency fluctuations (and calling them such is an understatement), but despite this being a substantial figure for the small country it is clear that the likelihood of that fund running out very quickly is high, as long as it remains in real dollars and not some stablecoin which can be “printed” at will (and I overlook some details that in reality would not be negligible, such as the use of the stablecoin Tether as an intermediary, at least temporarily, a cryptocurrency whose nature weighs many doubts).

The app needed to use the Chivo national wallet is released and after a few hours it doesn’t work: it seems that the server where the images were uploaded (totally useless since anyone could upload what they wanted) ran out of space.

The app has ben 2.4 out of 5 stars on the Google Play store: Comments are often somewhere between the desperate and the hilarious, apart from the 5-star government bot comments: «It started fine, I deposited $ 50 to try it but now it has been 2 days and are unable to login. I keep getting the “ups un error ocurrio!”. I was really looking forward to using this app and it has now been a big flop, really disappointed, “he says Kevin.

And according to the poor Herbert Aviles “Verificacion fallida, ingrese mi Dui, el telephone, the photo of the dui, despues of the moment de la foto de mi rostro, says error y no pasa dice verificacion fallida, no hay como retroceder o empesar de nuevo ya que tienen mis datos, oara saber que soy la misma persona ».

And according to the brave Jose Eliseo “Esto es una porqueria de aplicacion q no funciona ..al tomar the photo of the dui if disappeared the aplicacion y no se puede registrar esto es una basura igual q el put..o dictador q tenemos”.

In the country there are 5 (five) “ATMs” (to date) capable of exchanging Bitcoin for real currency: three in the capital San Salvador, one in the beach of El Sunzal and one in that of El Zonte, protagonist of an experiment using cryptocurrencies for some time and known as “Bitcoin Beach” (obviously beaches certainly not frequented by the people of the small country).

Hundreds of people have manifested on 7 September with slogans such as “No to Bitcoin!”, “No to the lavado de dinero corupto”, “No to the robo de las pensiones”.

What is really behind this story

One wonders what is behind this story, which, seen in its raw reality, has something of something grotesque, of picaresque, of excessive in its ridiculous dimension.

According to Nicholas Weaver, Lecturer at Berkeley University and a well-known cybersecurity expert, the El Salvador government’s attempt may be to arrive at a autonomous payment system (before, as mentioned above, the legal currency was the US dollar) and therefore to be able to “print” some forked version of Bitcoin usable through the Chivo app created by the government, a hypothesis also aired on Foreign Policy last June.

Amusing thought: For all the Bitcoin “sovreign money untamperable by government who might want to print lots of money” types, the Chivo payment system in El Salvador is trivial for the government to print “Bitcoin” in Chivo since it is all just numbers in Chivo’s database. – Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) September 10, 2021

Moreover, Chivo remains in practice the only way that the common people of the country have to use Bitcoin, given that the majority of the inhabitants do not have the skills, or the means, to move Bitcoins to a platform other than the state one. In fact, we are the antithesis of the unrealistic ultra-libertarian dream of currency uncontrollable by governments.

Note

