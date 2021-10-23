Bitcoin fiat currency, the first results from El Salvador!

Almost two months have passed since the start of the largest operation ever linked to cryptocurrencies: it was the September 7, 2021 when the project of the Bitcoin legal currency (alongside the dollar) has become a reality in the small country of El Salvador, enclosed in the spectacular scenery of the beaches and volcanoes of Central America.

Even before this date, financial analysts from all over the world wondered about what could have been the developments of this choice, strongly desired by the picturesque and controversial president Nayib Bukele: it would turn out a winning bet or an announced debacle? How would the citizens and especially the merchants of El Salvador, obliged to necessarily accept payments in Bitcoin, have responded?

To try to make such a monetary transition smoother, the government developed and launched a digital wallet system called CHIVO for the occasion, necessary for the daily use of bitcoin. Only by downloading this system, Salvadoran citizens received the equivalent of $ 30 in Bitcoin with which to initiate electronic currency transactions.

CHIVO received several criticisms in a first phase, but as we will see it is of fundamental importance for the experiment as a whole. It is interesting to observe, in the video below (taken from the YouTube channel Yahoo Finance), what analysts Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita think as they discuss it with the CEO of the company BitGo, who contributed to the implementation of the digital wallet in El Salvador.

As can also be seen from this video, there is a clear split among those in the field between those who exalt the positive aspects of these first weeks of using Bitcoin as legal currency, and those who suggest that the transition to cryptocurrency has not been well digested by the local population.

Let’s see then what were the initial expectations that the government of El Salvador itself had set itself from the beginning, and how much these prospects were actually realized in this first phase of the experiment linked to the most famous of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin fiat currency in El Salvador: expectations

The division between the most favorable to the use of a cryptocurrency as legal currency and those who, on the contrary, saw risks and inconveniences for the population, was present in El Salvador since the start of the “Bitcoin project”.

One of the advantages for the locals it is represented by the fact that many inhabitants live in conditions of poverty and therefore rely on remittances sent to them by their family members who live and work abroad. The use of cryptocurrency allows you to avoid the large fees that are applied to these remittances, since Bitcoin transactions are exempt from capital gain taxes.

Against, The main feature of cryptocurrencies is their extreme volatility: being catapulted into such a market is not an easy situation to manage for a population that is largely without a thorough preparation in the financial field.

It is no coincidence that a poll from last July already indicated that at least two thirds of the population declared themselves not ready to receive electronic payments, and in fact this indication has proved to be correct if it is true that, one month after the introduction, over 90% of businesses Salvadorans claimed to have not yet received Bitcoin payments.

Bitcoin fiat currency, a difficult start

The start of the new currency was then made even more complicated by market swings. In September, China outlawed cryptocurrency transactions, causing a sharp drop in their value. Within a week, the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 20%, for a loss of about 10 thousand dollars. This means that for a business that can count on a Bitcoin earnings equivalent to $ 50 per day, that earnings in that particular time frame have shrunk to just $ 40.

The day of the project’s departure itself was arguably the worst, to the point that one of President Bukele’s opponents, politician Johnny Wright Sol, said:

It was a truly bad day for President Bukele, his government and his Bitcoin experiment. The majority of the population knows very little about cryptocurrencies. What we know now is that this is a very volatile market. Today this was really evident.

Fortunately, as the weeks went on, the volatility of the cryptocurrency played in favor of its supporters, and Bitcoin thus returned to increase its value even breaking the 60 thousand dollar wall.

Over 2 million people have downloaded the CHIVO digital wallet, and several local traders and workers have positively judged the arrival of the new electronic money. German Martinez, a 61-year-old Uber driver, said for example:

It’s like using a credit card. We got used to using those, now we have to start using cryptocurrencies. The world must evolve.

Protests in El Salvador against Bitcoin

However, not all Salvadorans have accepted this digital revolution immediately and willingly. Several thousand people took to the streets to demonstrate his dissent during the week following the adoption of Bitcoin, accusing President Bukele of authoritarianism and going against the Constitution.

The demonstrators, wearing eloquent T-shirts with the words “No to Bitcoin”, have expressed concern that the new cryptocurrency it will bring instability and increase inflation in a country with an already very precarious economy. During the protest a very high level of tension was reached, to the point that even a Bitcoin ATM was set on fire by protesters.

In Bitcoin-related analyzes however, it is important to separate the political protests against a president who is often accused of governing with pseudo-dictatorial methods, with respect to the issue that specifically concerns cryptocurrency as legal currency. And regarding this last point, the rise in the value of Bitcoin in recent weeks has certainly dampened the spirits of the most troubled citizens among the detractors of the El Salvador experiment.

Bitcoin in El Salvador: the success of CHIVO

As already pointed out, the early days of Bitcoin as legal currency were very complex, also due to technical difficulties and delays in the system of digital wallet called CHIVO. Fortunately, the various problems have been solved and this application has thus achieved enviable success: as we said, it was downloaded by about 2 million people, more or less a third of the population of El Salvador.

CHIVO is the keystone in order to overcome some of the problems we have talked about related to cryptocurrencies, such as the strong instability on the markets and the risk of losing a lot of value in a short time.

Through the app, El Salvador citizens can convert their Bitcoins directly into Dollars. In this way, those who receive a payment in Bitcoin are not forced to passively suffer the volatility of the cryptocurrency, but can switch from one monetary option to another instantly “on-the-spot“.

This important option is one of the fundamental characteristics that allowed CHIVO to spread so widespread within the country: it should be noted that, at present, in El Salvador there are more people with digital wallets than those with a bank account!

Bitcoin and the future: an ecological “mining”?

Therefore, while the first results of the Bitcoin fiat currency in El Salvador are not enough to settle the question between the supporters of cryptocurrencies and those who see them with skepticism, it is already time to project towards the future, for example with regard to the issue of sustainability. .

The so-called “mining”, namely the process of creating Bitcoins through complex series of algorithms, consumes significant amounts of energy. This represents a big problem in the future, in a world in which the main global companies are trying to take steps towards reducing energy consumption as much as possible by aiming in various areas towards “zero emissions” models.

The solution is exploit renewable energy to complete the mining phase: in Texas, for example, wind energy is used to create Bitcoin.

Of course, the situation becomes more complex when Bitcoin is no longer a niche currency, so to speak, but rather becomes a national currency, albeit in a small state like El Salvador.

The advantage of the Central American country lies in its very morphological structure. The proposal for the future, in fact, is to try to use geothermal energy that can be obtained from volcanoes present on the territory (which are 23!).

The consultant of bitcoin mining Brandon Arvanaghi recently stated regarding El Salvador’s natural resources:

When you add renewable resources like these vast areas, a ton of renewable resources, and a friendly government, it can become very interesting, and El Salvador can fit that kind of model very well.

The results of Bitcoin in El Salvador

As we have already pointed out, it is not yet the time for final reflections on the Bitcoin experiment in El Salvador, and indeed it is it is impossible today to say whether the positive or negative aspects prevailed.

What is evident is that, after an initial period of extreme difficulty, now the situation seems to have stabilized more. Stability and cryptocurrencies are certainly not synonymous, but at this stage it is important that such a radical monetary change is digested by the local population as gradually as possible.

It should be borne in mind that we also, if not above all, speak of ordinary citizens and traders, who until recently may have never had to deal with concepts such as “blockchain” or “digital wallet”. Therefore, even if only to understand the most suitable ways to use new technologies and metabolize them, it is necessary to give them a slightly wider range of time.

Meantime it is advisable to continue with the monitoring and analyzes, especially as regards the volatility of cryptocurrencies on the financial markets, developing apps like CHIV itselfOr that they can facilitate the transition to payments in digital currency, and last but not least, the theme of transition to renewable energy for mining.

These are the challenges of the future, and they concern precisely those most controversial aspects that we have seen so far. The resolution or not of these issues will be the determining factor so that Bitcoin can continue its development in the coming months or years in El Salvador, or be definitively labeled as a failed experiment.