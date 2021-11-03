Bitcoin, financial applications possible with Mintlayer

PRESS RELEASE

Republic of San Marino, 2 November 2021 – Mintlayer, the sidechain protocol Bitcoin is about to launch its own testnet on November 10th, enabling tokenization, staking, lending and DEX for native BTC.

The idea of ​​Mintlayer comes from the Core Developer Enrico Rubboli, former developer of Bitfinex and Tether.

Disruption of the DeFi industry

Mintlayer aims to create opportunities for all DeFi projects looking for a greater technical interoperability with Bitcoin, as well as to scale their user base by increasing the possibility of attracting investments from Bitcoin holders.

Today the DeFi industry is built primarily on the Ethereum network. Mintlayer challenge the status quo building a secure settlement layer on Bitcoin, thanks to a system of consensus linked directly to Bitcoin proof-of-work.

Tokenization of assets on Bitcoin with Mintlayer

Asset tokenization is finally possible in a Bitcoin environment, where i BTC can be traded with any asset on Mintlayer (DEX) as stock tokens and stablecoins, without the need for a specific gas token to perform transactions.

Enrico Rubboli, Mintlayer Core Developer said: “The Mintlayer community is thrilled with the launch of the testnet. The full-time core team of developers and support staff has already surpassed 24 people. Many projects are already seeing the disruptive value of this technology and are planning to switch from the Ethereum network to Mintlayer, to avoid high commissions “

About Mintlayer

Mintlayer is a blockchain built on top of the Bitcoin network, the development is coordinated by RBB SRL, a company based in San Marino. The development effort was funded by several VCs, including Alphabit Digital Fund, Moonwhale Ventures, Moonrock Capital and many others (full list here).

Mintlayer enhances direct token interoperability by enabling new ways of exchanging value, creating a system where new business models can flourish and participate in trustless finance.

The protocol leverages technologically advanced scalability to strengthen network security, increase node inclusiveness, and ensure long-term sustainability.