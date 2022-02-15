Bitcoin finds support above $ 42,000

The geopolitical situation of Russia and Ukraine is causing considerable concern for investors who continue to carefully observe the next moves. What concerns most are the implications for global energy supply. Therefore, it appears that currently the upside of Bitcoin is still limited by the buyers waiting in the rear. Despite this, Bitcoin managed to find support stable between 42,000 and $ 43,000 this early week.

Bitcoin: Natural gas and oil prices rise

On a global level, circumstances do not appear to be favorable either to the economy, much less to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The price of the Petroleum it rose to $ 90 a barrel. This is the highest increase recorded since 2014. That of gas natural has also increased 6% since Monday. This opens up a scenario that could have to deal with a war capable of exacerbating prices with sanctions that would penalize Russian production so that, for example, oil prices per barrel could rise to over $ 100.

Currently though Bitcoin it seems to have stabilized on a particularly important support, identified by experts in a range between 42,000 and 43,000 dollars. At the time of writing the quote for him is $ 44,042which in the last 24 hours has recorded a + 4.62%.

Also Ethereum marks positive in his quotation with an excellent + 8.15% of the last 24 hours which, at the time of writing, results in a trading price of $ 3,093.

Returning to the possible war between Russia And Ukraine, the predictions that a confrontation could subvert economies is well defined. Edward Moya, senior market analyst for OANDA, illustrated how a possible correlation, however reassuring, with Bitcoin: