Bitcoin finds support at the $ 49k level

Bitcoin, support below the $ 50k level

Bitcoin’s price found support at $ 49k Sunday level after i sellers have pushed the price of BTC below $ 50k again for a daily candle close for the first time since October 4th [$49,252].

BTC’s daily candle closed at + $ 197 on Sunday, but sellers intervened with immediate pressure on the new day and pushed the BTC price back below the $ 49k level.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from WadeYendall shows traders the most sound levels on the daily time scale for bullish and bearish traders.

The most important levels for overhead bulls are 0.382 [$53.470,9] and 0.236 [$59.158,2].

Bitcoin bearish traders are now looking to push the BTC price below 0.5 [$48.874,8] and down to test the gold retracement level at 0.618 [$44.277,8]. If the bears are successful and push the price below the gold retracement level, the next target is 0.786 [$37.733,5] and 0.886 [$33.838,1].

Bitcoin’s price is traded below all major moving averages, except the 200 Day MA, at the time of writing.

The major moving averages of BTC are as follows: 20 Day MA [$59.725], 50 Day MA [$57.921], 100 Day MA [$50.821], 200 Day MA [$48.782].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 47,745-49,862 and the 7-day range is $ 46,633- $ 58,788. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 17,764- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 19,325.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 58,926.

Bitcoin [+0.4%] closed its daily candle a $ 49,469 and in green, interrupting a strip of three consecutive daily candles closed in red.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether continues to perform better than BTC, but it also suffered from relentless selling pressure from market participants over the weekend.

The price of Ether has lost more than $ 450 of value since early December, at the time of writing.

AlexaCosima’s 4-hour ETH / USD chart shows just how important the close of the ETH candle on Sunday was just above 0.382 [$4.031].

It will be important for the bulls to hold the 0.382 and reverse course here or the Ether bears could break out of the $ 3.9k level that acted as strong support recently and then test the 0.5. [$3,772].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,028- $ 4,249 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,828- $ 4,770. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 541.28- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 601.97.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,402.

Ether [+1,86%] closed the daily candle on Sunday for a value of $ 4,194.6.

Luna analysis

Luna’s price was an exceptional case over the weekend and continued its strong price action in Sunday’s daily candle. While most projects suffered from a lack of demand over the weekend, LUNA has reached a new all-time high from [$77.73] Sunday.

The 1-day LUNA / USD chart from hngng_anhs shows the most crucial prices for bulls and bears to watch over the next few days.

The LUNA bulls are trying to reach the fib extension level of 23.6% a [$103,64]. LUNA’s bearish traders, however, are looking to postpone the LUNA price downward to test the $ 52.76 level for a 50% fib retracement.

The 24-hour LUNA price range is $ 63.74 -77.73 $ and the 7-day price range is $ 47.96 -77.73 $. LUNA’s 52-week price range is $ .446- $ 77.73.

LUNA’s price on this date last year was $ .50.

The average price of TERRA over the past 30 days is $ 50.93.

MOON [-9.54] closed the daily candle on Sunday in red figures only for the second time in the past nine days.