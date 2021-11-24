Bitcoin: first cryptocurrency city in El Salvador, without taxes – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, NOVEMBER 24 – El Salvador was the first state to approve Bitcoin as an official currency and now the country’s government seems willing to build a real city of Bitcoins. To report the news Bbc News and the specialized site Coindesk: the president Nayib Bukele has unveiled the project that will give life to the first Bitcoin City in the world. No taxes will be applied on income, property or capital gains, with the sole presence of VAT on goods and services.



Located near the Gulf of Fonseca, between La Unión and Conchagua, the city will base its total economy on the most famous cryptocurrency in the world, with an eye to sustainable energy. In fact, one of the main problems in minting Bitcoins, the “mining”, is the large energy expenditure required by computers and power plants, the data centers, in carrying out the mathematical calculations from which the coin is born. For this reason, Bukele has launched a 1 billion dollar bond that will be used, in part, to finance renewable energy infrastructures, mainly geothermal, dedicated to mining. The Bitcoin City will rise in a region characterized by the presence of several volcanoes that will provide power to the plants. The bond will be used at 50% to finance the construction of the first energy plants and, for the other half, to purchase cryptocurrencies which, starting from the fifth year of the issue, can be purchased by citizens as a source for the payment of dividends to all subscribers.



The initiative aims to consolidate El Salvador’s role as a country at the forefront of Bitcoin adoption. In September, the digital currency is, together with the US dollar, officially recognized throughout the country. (HANDLE).

