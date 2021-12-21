Bitcoin, first mortgages arrive to buy a house

The Bitcoin is gaining more and more recognition fromtraditional economy, now in contrast with the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

After a first, natural, attitude of hostility towards the cryptocurrencies, government institutions and central banks they understood that it is useless to try to hinder or wage war on the latter. Which are the inescapable and unstoppable novelty. And here, therefore, there are more and more financial instruments than them replicate as a benchmark.

Now the first Bitcoin-based secured mortgages are also arriving to buy a house. Let’s see how they work.

This initiative is launched by Ledn, a platform that proposes itself as a safe haven for its bitcoins through BitGo, the first qualified keeper to the world created specifically for archiving of digital assets.

In fact, Ledn already offers digital asset loans. But the new mortgage product specifically allows you to get fiat cash loans with BTC as collateral to buy real estate. And it’s the first of its kind.

This mortgage will allow customers to use their BTC to purchase a property, while also being able to continue to benefit eventually the appreciation of both assets. Those who choose to activate it will also be offered the possibility of combining other real estate guarantees with BTC to obtain the mortgage loan.

According to what asserts the company, this unique side structure was designed to provide customers with a way to cushion the impact of price fluctuations of BTC during periods of increased volatility.

There won’t be there need to find a seller willing to accept them as payment. It will be sufficient to immobilize them as a guarantee to obtain a loan in fiat currency, with which to purchase a property.

How to activate mortgages by paying in Bitcoin

For now, the service is still in pilot mode. However, it should definitely hit the market by early next year in the USA and Canada.

However, Ledn assures that the waiting list to take advantage of this new service is growing. Saying certain to surpass the 100 million dollars in BTC-backed mortgages by the end of first quarter of 2022.

Ledn is mainly concerned with blocking the value of digital assets so that their value grows over time. In Q3 2021 the finance company increased the total volume of assets managed by over 4,000%. Thus surpassing the 1.7 billion dollars.

