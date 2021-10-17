Bitcoin flexes its muscles and bets $ 60,000. That’s why it will hit new records

We have often analyzed the situation of, the undisputed protagonist (but questioned, more often than not, for its “purpose”) reaching the highest price level in the last four months.

In early August in my analysis “Bitcoin collapses in minutes, who has” manipulated “the market?” I reported the Bitcoin Season, that time period in which there is a better performance by the main cryptocurrency compared to the entire market. Conversely, the Altcoin Season which occurs when 75% of the top 50 coins perform better in the last 90 days. I specified that for the Bitcoin there would be a strong rise, ergo reaffirm its dominance compared to all the other Altcoins.

From then on there was the turning point, we saw the psychological price of 50 thousand dollars retouched until the “break” upwards, reaching the area of ​​52,700 dollars around 6 September. Shortly thereafter, the asset “lost” support for the $ 50,000 area and collapsed “dramatically” below $ 43,000 and then recovered and consolidated at around $ 48500 (All this just when El Salvador recognized cryptocurrency as a legal tender with the official ALGO protocol), and then touch down the 39500 – 40000 dollars. Finally, it allocated 41 thousand-44.5 thousand dollars within the range of price and only the breaking of the “resistance” placed at 46500-47000 dollars and then the one at 50 thousand dollars could bring the price back to recover the maximum of April 2021.

The “Stock to Flow” model has been criticized and questioned (for the first time even by PlanB itself) from a “qualitative” point of view because it takes into account

more of the supply (and not the demand) and the mining process in terms of time and energy, in a given period, and therefore only a certain number of “new” ones

Bitcoin will go into circulation. In fact, the sharp decline had moved the price far away from the main structure, that is from the price “forecast”, drawing the conclusion that as a model it could be considered “invalid” by lowering the probability that Bitcoin would reach $ 100,000 by December (in a survey made by PlanB, 40% of participants replied that Bitcoin remained below $ 100,000 in 2021).

What happened after that?

In recent days, a series of news has taken place that have led to the rise in the price, such as that of Powell (Chairman of the Federal Reserve) who

believes that the cryptocurrency market needs to be regulated (create a Central Bank Digital Currency), and that there is no planned ban on Bitcoin and

the other assets (reassuring people), by Gary Gensler (President of the SEC) according to which the US will not follow the same actions as China regarding currencies

and that it will not be up to the SEC to make a final decision.

But that’s not all because a SEC report revealed that Senator, Cynthia Lummis (a longtime cryptocurrency advocate, owning 5), bought more bitcoins (the 2012 STOCK Act requires members of Congress to declare the purchase and the sale of individual stocks, bonds and commodity futures) after trying, along with other senators, to insert an amendment in favor of “cryptocurrency” in President Biden’s infrastructure bill (vote postponed).

There is also talk of the approval of an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a Bitcoin ETF based on futures contracts that is impacting the “Grayscale Bitcoin Trust” (an ETF-like financial product that allows you to invest in digital currencies and is approved by SEC) negatively but the commission that monitors the US stock exchange continues to postpone the decision.

Furthermore Dawn Fitzpatrick (CIO of Soros Fund Management) stated that the fund has opened positions on Bitcoin, I remember that the latter declared “Btc is a typical bubble, which is based on some kind of misunderstanding” but it was not the Jamie Dimon (CEO of JPMorgan) made the same statement, confirming in recent days his idea not to buy, despite the same Bank has predicted a rising price of over 100,000 dollars for Bitcoin by 2022.

Finally, Brazil will follow the path followed by El Salvador by making Bitcoin legal in all respects. This proposal was made by the deputy Aureo Ribiero who considers this right choice to limit recycling through digital currencies, and after approval by the Commission and now the vote of the Chamber is awaited.

Not only has Bitcoin performed well, although its “dominance” has increased from 40% to the current 44%, but the market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency world has also increased “dramatically” from $ 1.9 billion. of 20 September to the current 2.3 billion.

And returning to the “Stock to Flow” model we can see how it is back “in line” with the price outlook (after the Breakout of the $ 52500 level). A point in favor is the beginning of Q4 which, together with Q2, are certainly the historically “best” quarters (See + 168% last year).

Historic Btc

If we analyze another aspect, using Fibonacci, on the various falls and then rises we see that all touch the retracement in the 0.618% Fibonacci area. In correlation to 2018, specifically, the Fibonacci extension at the 1.618% level (Golden ratio) represents the point at which the rise started up to the last all-time high, after the point where it touched the minimum in January 2021. and subsequently the minimum in July 2021 (level 0.618%). Could this lead, as evidenced in my July analysis, to another 1.618% Fibonacci level which in this case corresponds to $ 85,000?

Loading... Advertisements

What to expect in October?

In early October, Bitcoin broke the “resistance” placed at 46500-47000 dollars (exceeding the exponential moving average of 50 days) closing, within a few days, above the psychological price of 50 thousand dollars and confirming that the “correction” was over. If the price remains above $ 52500, consolidating and then above $ 55,000, it would project up to $ 60,000 which could prove to be the “ceiling”, therefore a resistance, or be a “springboard” to reach historic highs.

Let’s move to ethereum.

Vitalik Buterin (inventor of) wanted to give an edge to its creation with smart contracts (not simple contracts but functions incorporated in software or computer protocols based on the blockchain). The update (called London) is hard forks or splits in the blockchain, and the changes are designed to improve the processing speed, scalability and security of the network while reducing fees.

The network has moved from Bitcoin’s proof-of-work algorithm (criticized for the large amounts of electricity used in mining) to the proof-of-stake algorithm. Ethereum claims that with the new technology it will use at least 99% less energy. This upgrade has encouraged the development of “smart contracts” for decentralized finance (DeFi) and other dApps applications (decentralized applications running over a network), leading to an increase in demand resulting from the heavy use of the “Ethereum ecosystem” by part of the developers of DeFi applications and NFTs. All this, in recent times, has led to a greater number of transactions and 423.83B of capitalization, + 14.60B of volumes traded in 24h and + 7,000% of investments in DeFi applications.

After starting the year at $ 730, it climbed to $ 4,380 on May 12, a 500% gain. On May 23, it fell below the $ 2,000 level to a

minimum of $ 1,720 losing 60% of its value. on June 22nd and 26th the price fluctuated in the $ 1,700 area, the lowest level since April. Since then, after having

reached the minimum, it projected towards the area of ​​$ 2400 (important support) which it exceeded by going beyond the moving average 50. It consolidated in the area of ​​$ 3200 and

the first week of September at 3960 dollars, forming a new high and then falling back to the support at 2800 dollars. on 1 October it rebounded on the average

mobile 50 to 3310 dollars and if the price consolidates above 3400 – 3500 dollars it could touch the value of September 2021, projecting towards historical highs. While if it acts as a resistance (area 3555 dollars) it could return below 3 thousand dollars.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the “memecoin”, founded by Ryoshi, which (literally) flew into the top 25 of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies.

The “monster” volumes (1.3 billion, almost double Bitcoin) are due to the general rise in the crypto world, the entry into the Coinbase circuit (NASDAQ 🙂 and the tweets of Elon Musk who seems to have fallen back on it (FOMO) . The digital currency rose by 370% in one week, temporarily exceeding the market value of e, followed by a -20% retracement.

Comparing it with Doge, who lost about 60% after a rally, should we expect a deeper correction in this case too? Also because the market was overbought and consequently should result in a decline or a lateralization. But beware of surprises, using Fibonacci you can see that the retracement has reached the 50% level, it could recover the highs.

In conclusion

Will Bitcoin be able to confirm that Q4 is one of the historically best quarters?

Not only that, “the eternal second”, is Ethereum destined to become the most important protocol (one day the “flippening” could occur)?

Many think it has already surpassed cryptocurrency par excellence in terms of utility, security and community.

“This article has been written for informational purposes only and the technical analysis of the charts is a personal point of view; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, advice or recommendation to invest as such is not intended to incentivize in any way the purchase of assets. Remember that any type of assets is highly risky and therefore, any investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.