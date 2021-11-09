Bitcoin flies over 68 thousand dollars. Market on a new record of 3 trillion billion

(Teleborsa) – Theand other cryptocurrencies keep running and catching up, bringing the overall value of thedollars, a new all-time high.

The Bitcoin in fact this morning he broke through the roof of the 68 thousand dollars and earns 3.57%, with a capitalization of 1.28 trillion dollars and a daily volume of 1.59 billion. Sister Ethereum flies over $ 4,800, a new record, albeit with a less impressive percentage gain of 1.86%.

To push cryptocurrencies is the announcement of the listing of the first Bitcoin ETF, which establishes the accessibility of this asset to the widest public, but the investment is and remains risky, as repeatedly emphasized by the monetary and regulatory authorities, according tohigh volatility of this market that flies and then halves its value in just a few months.

Meanwhile, an investigation commissioned by WisdomTree, sponsor of ETF (exchange-traded fund) and ETP (exchange-traded product) products, revealed that Italians think cryptocurrencies could be used in wallets as unrelated assets with a view to diversification, but more than nine out of ten Italian consultants (94%) reveal that one fifth of customers (21%) are willing to bet on this asset class investing in autonomy, outside the consultancy relationship.

