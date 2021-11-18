Bitcoin fluctuates below $ 60,000 as anticipation for a new ‘short squeeze’ grows

On November 18th, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to decline slowly while a crucial support level remains intact to protect the chances of new all-time highs.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The $ 90,000 remains in the options

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is back below the $ 59,000 level on Thursday, with sharp swings within minutes.

As the pair’s range becomes tighter and tighter, discussions center on a potential “short squeeze” that would push the spot price higher to uncharted levels.

“Based on the structure of the futures market, the OI’s funding rate and momentum trends are forming the perfect scenario for a short squeeze,A collaborator with on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant said Wednesday.

“At this point the question is, which price range will act as a support level?”

A similar event occurred towards the end of September and saw Bitcoin post a week of significant gains ending at $ 55,000.

According to well-known Crypto trader Ed, it is likely that the recently hit $ 58,400 level will be a more definitive low.

“Maybe it’s a bit early as the minimum may not have arrived yet, but I’m more and more excited when I look at the next targets that don’t seem so far away!” he tweeted Wednesday.

“If I’m right and the minimum has already formed or will be around $ 57,000, the target is more or less the same … just over $ 90,000.”

Scenario for BTC / USD. Source: Crypto Ed / Twitter

Analyst reports neutrality among investors

These price targets have become increasingly controversial with Bitcoin’s bull run stalling below $ 70,000 and less than two weeks left to reach. “Worst case scenario” indicated by PlanB for the November close at $ 98,000.

Related: Those who bought Bitcoin at $ 20,000 are refusing to sell at the all-time high

This week, PlanB reiterated the difference between this forecast and its stock-to-flow models on the price of Bitcoin. Indeed, failing this objective will not result in the invalidation of the S2F models.

“To clarify: the forecast of $ 98,000 in November is NOT based on the S2F model but on my floor model. As I said (in tweets and podcasts), I use 3 models: 1) S2F, 2) floor model, 3) on-chain model. If the floor model prediction of $ 98,000 in November fails, it does NOT mean that the S2F or on-chain models fail. “

To clarify: 98K Nov prediction is NOT based on S2F model but on my floor model.

As I said before (in tweets and latest podcasts), I use 3 models:

1) S2F

2) Floor model

3) On-chain model

If for example 98K Nov floor model prediction fails, that does NOT mean S2F or on-chain fails. https://t.co/tj6SSwSzKR – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 17, 2021

In the short term, however, some believe that the market is not yet ready to support a new BTC price hike.

Highlighting a lack of “fear” in sentiment, trader and analyst Rekt Capital soberly considered the probability of a complete reversal of the trend. “BTC investors don’t seem scared enough to indicate this correction is over,” he warned.

“It is extreme fear that precedes the best financial opportunities, not neutrality.”

On Thursday, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 54/100, in “neutral” territory, after hitting local highs of 84/100 on November 9th.