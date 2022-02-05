Bitcoin: Following trends has never been easier

This article delves into a Bitcoin breakout trading system.

Not just “Hold”

I want to tell you about this operation because if it is true that the simple buy & hold, or as some call it, more simply “hold” of cryptocurrencies, still pays a lot (see the last rally of 2021) there are also other approaches, other strategies, which if set up correctly can pay off just as well. These strategies may also contain the risks of a more trivial “buy and forget” type of trading, which could in some way expose our account to greater fluctuations than a short-term long / short trading.

But what are the predominant characteristics of the cryptocurrency market? Does their nature tend more to follow well-defined trends or to reverse on precise price levels? This is the first question to be answered, because in order to have an advantage, an “edge”, with respect to the market, it is necessary to know what are the peculiarities of the underlying that one is preparing to trade.

Trend following Bitcoin strategy

Therefore I have examined the most traded cryptocurrency: the Bitcoin. I tested a simple one trend following strategy“That you buy and sell on specific levels, ie the maximum and the minimum of the previous day. The idea is to use trends to your advantage. If the market moves up to break the highs of the previous day then I will go long. If the market instead drops to the lower trigger, the low of the previous day, we will enter short.

Figure 1 shows an example of the pattern in question, where we see our strategy breaking through the levels we were talking about earlier. Daily bars are plotted in the chart, and a size of $ 100,000 is used for each trade. This is to standardize the backtest, as the Bitcoin it has really risen a lot in recent years and therefore to have uniform results we will use a very large fixed monetary size that allows you to scale the number of contracts without problems.

This strategy will tend to earn when the market breaks sensitive levelsie continues in that direction also in the following days.

So I tried to test this idea on the past, to see what kind of returns this very simple strategy would generate.

Well we can see from the image in figure 2 that the cumulative profit curve that would have been generated starting from 2015the year from which we started our studies, up to the present day, would have generated substantial profits. THEn general the curve seems to be very constant both in the initial moments of the backtest and in the last period, where, however, we see a very small decrease in performance.

Clearly the profits that would have been generated by the simple buy & hold of Bitcoin (Figure 3) would have been much higher. But we can also see comand profit progression is better with automatic trend follower operation (both long and short), compared to the simple buy & hold.

Above all, the drawdowns of our strategy are lower, and by a lot, an indication that even the stomach aches generated by this operation could be less than the “buy and forget” strategy.

There are therefore several factors to take into consideration, but from what emerged in this study, both strategies provide excellent results. One of these certainly protects our coronaries more, but gives up huge profits. On the other hand it would have exposed our account to long drawdowns which are very difficult to manage.

Author:

Andrea Unger. Trader and Italian author known for being the only four-time World Trading Champion (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012). Graduated with honors in Mechanical Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano, member of MENSA, independent trader since 2001.