Bitcoin for Corporations | From 1 February the conference with Saylor and Dorsey

It’s official, it’s back with the second date for de Bitcoin for Corporations, an event that, as can be deduced from the name, was born to offer guidance to large companies that want to get closer to Bitcoin.

Leading the dance will be Michael J. Saylor, which readers of Cryptocurrency.it will already know as commander in chief of Microstrategy, a company that has accumulated a huge amount of $ BTC at the cashier. However, to be part of the event there will also be other prominent characters that revolve around the world of Bitcoin, or Jack Dorsey, former head of Twitter, as well as i CEO from Paxos, NYDIG, Silvergte And Genesis.

Bitcoin for Corporations is back – Dorsey is also in attendance

What’s cooking for the new Bitcoin for Corporations?

It will be a completely virtual event and therefore will not be held in presence, a re-edition of what happened just a year ago. He will be guiding all the operations Michael Saylor, which will also be accompanied by his own CFO from Microstrategy Phong Le.

However, there will be many other guests of honor – and who will be able to give a decidedly different imprint to the entire event Jack Dorsey, character who after leaking from Twitter he staked everything on Bitcoin, announcing in order a new mining machine, along with a new non-custodial wallet for $ BTC.

Bitcoin it will also be defended, not to say evangelized, by the likes of Charles Cascarilla from Paxos, as well as Robert Gutmann from NYDIG and also Alan Lane from Silvergate, financial groups strongly focused on the world of Bitcoin in particular.

Let’s go Tuesday 1st February from noon EST, that is when in Italy will be the 18:00 and it will continue for about four hours. Everything will also be repeated the next day, that is Wednesday 2 February.

What to expect from the conference?

Not much in the way of ads, unless Jack Dorsey doesn’t have a few surprise hits in store. However, it is a important step towards the adoption of Bitcoin by large and very large companies, traveling companions without whom $ BTC, although we are certain that it will assert itself anyway, it will find greater difficulties.

That will speak and lead Michael Saylor that through MicroStrategy bought over $ 100,000 BTC and continue to buy. Someone who of business they are aiming for Bitcoin he will have to know something – and the presence of Jack Dorsey, in addition to making the entire operation much more credible, it could be the scene of interesting news. We will follow it for you and will not fail to bring you back the highlights of the event.