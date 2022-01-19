Bitcoin for Erdoğan? | Bukele ambassador $ BTC

Yesterday Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, confirmed the official state visit with the Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for a meeting that could also concern Bitcoin, on which the two countries have a very different attitude.

Among the major ones influencer of the world $ BTC and the fever for the meeting has also started in the traditional press, which in reality at least officially will focus on other issues concerning the two countries, in a first collaboration that could however soften the position of the Turkey on the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Meeting between presidents: will we talk about Bitcoin?

Still good news for Bitcoin, on which we can invest with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the PREMIUM features – by accessing the market with an intermediary offering the top in terms of both analytical and operational tools.

In fact, it is here that we also find the top of the fintech, or tools such as the CopyTrader – to invest by copying i best traders on the crypto world – being able to openly access their investment portfolio. We also have Smart Portfolios, which match Bitcoin to others crypto-asset, for a more diversified investment. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Bukele in Turkey: all we know about the meeting

The news of the official meeting between the president of El Salvador and the president of Turkey was spread by the former through his Twitter account, with a triple message in English, Spanish and Turkish.

Bu Perşembe Turkiye Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Sayın Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ı Ziyaret ediyorum.@RTErdogan 🇸🇻🇹🇷 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 18, 2022

This Thursday I will meet the President of the Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

An announcement that started the conspiracies which mainly concern Bitcoin, given that Bukele was precisely the president who introduced it to El Salvador Bitcoin as legal currency. All made even more Interesting in that Erdoğan has repeatedly declared himself hostile to the crypto world.

However this should be put into context – as we have done in the past with a exclusive service on Criptovaluta.it – underlining at the same time as in reality the positions within the party of RTE are definitely softer.

All this while there Turkey is preparing to publish its new organic regulation of the whole sector crypto. A historical moment, therefore, also in relation to Bitcoin, for the two countries. But let’s go in order.

On paper, the two presidents will meet to discuss investments, especially in the real estate sector, by Turkey in El Salvador, investments that would also appeal to the country of Nayib Bukele, which could thus rely on the logistics and operational capacity of a sector, that of construction, which in Turkey is particularly developed, with Ankara which is the reference country in this sense for the whole Middle East and also for the North Africa. Good infrastructural and housing capacities, which would be used for the development of tourism a El Salvador.

This precisely in official way, but it takes nothing away from that at least unofficially Bukele will try to put on the table too Bitcoin, in an official visit to a country that for years has repeatedly said it is in favor of a minor dollarization of its international exchanges.

The remittances issue in Turkey

Although to a lesser extent than the El Salvador, Turkey also has a good level of remittances, both to and from the country. There are many exiles Turks who send money to their homeland, as well as immigrants are different in Turkey who send money abroad, especially to neighboring countries and the bloc turcophone which goes up to East Turkestan, which is what we commonly know as Xinjiang.

A situation that would therefore make an implementation of Bitcoin, following what was one of the main reasons given by El Salvador.

Will we really talk about Bitcoin?

Hard to say. However, even the Turkish newspapers – in particular the pro-government ones – have pointed out how Bukele is mainly one of the most important standard bearers of today Bitcoin on the political level.

Although the official chat between Erdoğan And Bukele should be unsuccessful, it will still be another great opportunity in the country to talk about Bitcoin, all this while in the country $ BTC fever has exploded, in particular linked to the strong devaluation that hit the Turkish lira.

The adoption of Bitcoin also by central banks is unavoidable. Who knows if it will pass by Ankara or less right from the start. Ankara which will be the scene of this supposed operation: it will start with the ritual visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of AtaTürk to which all visiting heads of state go with a wreath of flowers as required by Turkish protocol. And who knows that such an important place in Turkish history does not bring advice to Bukele to try to convince his Turkish counterpart.