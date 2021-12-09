Bitcoin for free, is it possible? In Miami it was decided to give them to everyone

Get Bitcoin for free. To some it might seem a utopia, but in the United States of America they are “competing” to get to “give life” to a city capable of “sustaining itself” through crypto tokens. Yes, you got it right.

In particular, according to what Gizmodo reported, the mayor of Miami (Florida, United States of America) Francis Suarez told CoinDesk that, in order to achieve the goal of making his city the first “Web reality” 3.0 “, is ready to guaranteeing Bitcoin to residents.

Put simply, based on the yield of the city token (MiamiCoin), the will is to create digital wallets (obviously compatible with the main exchanges) and distribute a Bitcoin dividend to the inhabitants. The ultimate goal is to get as many people to own Bitcoin as possible.

Clearly there is still a lot of work to be done with MiamiCoin, but Suarez said staking it has already generated $ 21 million for the city. Do you think that it is even starting to think of fully covering the residents’ taxes through the profits deriving from the crypto project. In any case, clearly, as you can well imagine, this is an initiative linked to those who live there and therefore it will not be possible to simply move to Miami to obtain this type of benefit.

For the rest, remember that MiamiCoin (MIA) have been a reality since August 2021. The miners are rewarded with MiamiCoin and the city generally keeps 30% of the profits, while the residents “share” the remaining 70%. In short, once again Suarez proves to be at the forefront of the world of cryptocurrencies, this time aiming at the staking of MiamiCoins, after the issue of taxes paid in Bitcoin in Miami.

Update 08:28 13/11/2021: the announcement created a bit of confusion. It refers to a Bitcoin dividend to be distributed to residents starting from the return generated by MiamiCoins (yes, the project is a bit “intricate” and therefore can easily lead to “misunderstandings”). If you want to know more, you can refer to the link in the source.