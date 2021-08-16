Bitcoin for Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion explains BTC

Megan Thee Stallion has made a video clip entitled “Bitcoin for Hotties” made in collaboration with Cash App, the application that belongs to Square, by Jack Dorsey.

In the video you can see the rapper addressing her fans, called “hotties”And explain to them what bitcoin is and how it works.

It does this by answering a series of questions that are interspersed in the video. The first, of course, is that what is bitcoin, defined new kind of money. The rapper points out that he cannot be controlled by anyone.

Then follows the explanation on how much is a bitcoin worth. In this case Magan Thee Stallion specifies that each bitcoin is unique, its uniqueness is certified by the blockchain, and fake bitcoins cannot be made,

No matter how hard you try (No matter how hard you try).

About price, the rapper is rather simplistic, saying that, like gold or oil, the value varies. In addition, if many people buy, the price goes up, on the contrary, if many people sell, the price goes down.

Finally, when he goes on to explain how to buy bitcoin, a real Cash App promotion enters the scene, where you can buy BTC starting from the value of 1 dollar.

The video is closed with a warning and a promise:

“Bitcoin is an investment, so you can lose money. the price can go up and down by the hour, but the more you educate yourself on bitcoin, the better equipped you will be to navigate those curves. That’s all for now, but with my knowledge and your wits you will have your empire in no time. “

Bitcoin for Hotties, the reaction on Youtube

At the moment the video on Youtube, released about 10 days ago, counts 187,000 viewsi, which are not very many considering the average of the youtube channel. But Cash App’s strategy can be said to be curious: it has recruited a rap music star, loved above all by the youngest.

This is actually the second video in the series, the first was dedicated to the world of investments and was released a month ago. The collaboration between the rapper and Cash App had already started last year. It is likely that this latest video will be followed by others.