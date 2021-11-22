Bitcoin for Houston Rockets | Tickets and sponsors in $ BTC – News

Fever from Bitcoin also comes in NBA. The Houston Rockets, one of the historic teams of the franchise of the American basketball will be paid by a new sponsor in Bitcoin.

An almost absolute novelty in the sector, which is precisely linked to the nature of the sponsor itself. In fact, we are talking about NYDIG, a company in the crypto sector that we already have spoken several times on our pages. Excellent news for the sector, which we will analyze in our in-depth analysis.

The Houston Rockets enter the world of $ BTC

NYDIG is one of the most important companies of the United States when it comes to the provision of services crypto And Bitcoin to large companies, banks and institutional clients. The group has also recently been linked to large US investment banks and has begun to exploit its economic power also for advertising reasons – and for important sponsorship campaigns like the one in question.

From basketball to business management, our organization has always been at the forefront of technology advancements. The partnership with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to also offer innovative payments to our fans.

This is the statement of Gretchen Sheirr, who is president of the Houston Rockets business division. A division that suggests that the basketball team will begin accepting payments in $ BTC.

We are delighted to have found a forward-looking partner with the Houston Rockets and the Fertitta family, who understand that by embracing Bitcoin, companies and brands can build loyalty and expand their reach. The Rockets will be paid in Bitcoin and this partnership underlines our activity in the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation that takes place there. This partnership will accelerate Bitcoin adoption for all.

This is instead the comment of Kelly Brawster, who is NYDIG’s marketing leader and who personally closed the deal, but the figures are not yet public.

In addition to sponsorship various initiatives will be activated, such as education programs, payment ecosystem and initiatives with the fan community. The initiative will also enable NYDIG to put his name on the suites of the Toyota Center, which from this moment on will be called Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG.

A huge step forward for Bitcoin – which will thus also find exposure to an audience that, at least in part, is not exposed to the world of cryptocurrencies. This is also a sign of the now unstoppable cascade effect that the world of the “classical” economy is going through. Bitcoin is here to stay, despite a complicated market phase, with the coin crypto par excellence which today has lost its share again $ 59,000 with the bears appearing to be, at least for now, in control.