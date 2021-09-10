Bitcoin for loans and cards

The adoption of Bitcoin from El Salvador it will not be limited to state initiatives. A few hours ago news of the commitment of Bancoagricola – the most important banking institution in the country – to offer classic banking services based on BTC.

It will soon be possible to obtain loans, credit cards and other types of basic banking services, thanks to the collaboration of the first banking group in El Salvador with Flexa, a service provider in connection with the main cryptocurrencies.

It starts with loans, payments and credit cards

Good news for Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, which is starting to take on forms that surpass the least common set by the government led by Nayib Bukele.

Bancoagricola will offer new basic banking services, both in dollars and in Bitcoin

The most important news is this: Bancoagricola, which is the leading banking group in the country in terms of volumes, number of customers and historical importance, has cooperation with Flexa, in order to be able to offer to Salvadoran citizens access to basic banking services also in Bitcoin.

Specifically they will be offered loans, credit cards and services for merchants (mainly payments) that will be able to have Bitcoin as a currency base and not just the US dollar. A necessary move for the group, also to comply with the obligations under the Ley Bitcoin – which is the law that introduced BTC as the legal tender currency in the country.

There will therefore be support in the country beyond what is offered by Chivo Wallet, the wallet state which was the first instrument introduced to guarantee the Bitcoin circulation in El Salvador.

Some data on Bancoagricola

Bancoagricola is the first banking operator in the country and is part of the group Bancolombia and therefore of Grupo Sura. We are talking about the first banking group in Colombia, with important interests also in other South American and Central American countries, such as Panama, Peru, Guatemala, Puerto Rico And Cayman Islands. It is listed on both NYSE from New York, both at the BVC Colombian, with 30,000 employees worldwide and one revenue of over $ 3 billion.

Sara Flexa to partner with Bancoagricola to provide Salvadoran customers with access to services in Bitcoin. A service of digital payments both in classic currencies and in BTC and others minor cryptocurrencies.

The announcement was made yesterday, for a core of services that will be the first in the world of this kind and will also be based on Lightning Network, which allows Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper. All outlets they use today Wompi in El Salvador they will also be able to activate the BTC system implemented by Flexa, which for the moment, however, will only be active in El Salvador – and not for the group’s other customers in other countries.

What does it mean for Bitcoin?

This is excellent news, also to be considered in relation to what is already happening through other private operators in the country. Giants such as McDonalds And Starbucks, which by virtue of the Salvadoran law on Bitcoin they started accepting Bitcoin payments a couple of days ago.

The volumes moved – also given the low relevance of El Salvador in economic terms – they may not be important. But the country led by Nayib Bukele could do from test bench for such a payment system. Groups among the most important in the world are exposing themselves for the first time to the world of crypto precisely by virtue of what is happening in the small Central American republic.

The arrival of classic banking services will also be this pioneering and will help demonstrate a Bitcoin to be able to operate as one classic currency – net of strong price volatility. The bet is an ambitious one: to prove that Bitcoin is also a currency, despite having a fixed-expansion monetary base, which cannot be manipulated by central banks.