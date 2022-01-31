Bitcoin for strip clubs | At Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas you can!

The adoption of Bitcoin will also pass by small And medium enterprise, even if the one we will talk about today is certainly one of the most particular. According to what was reported by various newspapers USE, one strip club from Las Vegas will also allow you to pay in Bitcoin.

This is the Crazy Horse 3, who decided to accept the king of cryptocurrencies, for an activity that although not very famous is still a few meters from the most important promenade in the city of casino.

Yes, you can pay in Bitcoin in Las Vegas

Strip club paid in Bitcoin? It is possible in Las Vegas

Entertainment for adults, sector of which Las Vegas it is the undisputed world capital. AND Bitcoin on the other hand: this is the union offered by Crazy Horse 3, offering not only the possibility to spend their own $ BTC, but also to enjoy a level of privacy greater.

We become one of the first strip clubs in the United States to welcome crypto and digital currency payments for adult entertainment, thus offering an added level of flexibility and privacy to our tech-savvy customers.

This is the comment of the strip club, in a note released a few hours ago. Although the commitment through these canons is more than welcome, it is more than legitimate to think that the operation was in any case also designed to do club advertising, with $ BTC which is and remains one of the hottest topics to be discussed in USE as in Europe.

What can be paid in Crazy Horse 3?

Everything, because technically Bitcoin it can be spent as we would spend ours dollars, thus eliminating the need to use the card (and therefore linking the attendance of spicy clubs to one’s banking history) for the most important payments.

Tickets, drinks and even shows can be paid for customized, without any kind of difference with the fiat currencies. Something that will surely be of further encouragement for a specific category of customers to resort to this club’s adult services.

It’s actually not a first time for the Crazy Horse 3, given that already from July 2021 it was possible, again at the same club, to purchase Champagne always in Bitcoin. Payments, then as now, are made up Lightning Network with the support of OpenNode, which allows for very quick payments and a low cost. Which demonstrates, even in particular contexts, such as Bitcoin is in fact already a more than valid system for payments, whether large or small