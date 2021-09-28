Bitcoin: for the CEO of JP Morgan it will increase tenfold in five years

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, stated that the Bitcoin’s price could rise about ten times over the next five years, but it remains disinterested in buying the asset.

In an online interview, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch, the CEO of the banking giant of JPMorgan has again released statements on the queen of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, confirming his disinterest in buying BTC but also predicting a tenfold price increase. over the next five years.

Specifically, Jamie Dimon said: “I don’t really care about Bitcoin. I think people waste too much time and breath on it. But it will be regulated. […] And this will limit it to some extent. But if he gets rid of it, I have no idea and personally I don’t care. I am not a Bitcoin buyer. This does not mean that it cannot go up 10 times in price in the next five years ”.

Dimon was talking about Bitcoin as early as 2017, when in full BTC speculative bubble, he called it a scam and threatened to fire bank employees caught trading cryptocurrencies.

Only a few months later, he then began to smooth out his statement by speaking only of disinterest in the asset.

Last May 2021, in another interview with Wall Street Journal, Dimon, in addition to confirming the desire not to personally invest in Bitcoin, had added that he was forced to offer Bitcooin related products because his customers like it.

Today, continuing on the same line of thought of detachment from Bitcoin, Dimon is even launched in a not indifferent price forecast. Calculating that at the time of writing, the current price of BTC is around $ 42,000, according to Dimon it could be five years from now. 420,000 thousand.



Jamie Dimon prefers to accumulate cash and not Bitcoin

During the month of June 2021, in a conference, Dimon stated that in order to protect himself from inflation, his preferred method is to accumulate cash.

Different financial strategy than those who choose gold and bitcoin. JPMorgan’s CEO said he was driving the lender to accumulate cash rather than Treasury bills or other types of investments, because he believes inflation would cause the Fed to raise interest rates.

In JPMorgan’s balance sheet, Dimon said he has $ 500 billion in cash and that they would insist on stockpiling more, in order to be ready and prepared for the higher rates due to inflation.

JPMorgan Chase and the Bitcoin Fund

Despite Dimon’s conflicting views on the crypto queen, her banking giant JPMorgan Chase has then launched own fund on bitcoin.

The proposal to its Private Bank clients started in early August and the bitcoin fund is passively managed, offered in partnership with NYDIG, with the aim of providing a safe, cheap and regulated Bitcoin investment vehicle.

Who knows if Dimon’s prediction today on the 10x increase in the price of BTC for the next five years is somehow related to the performance of this JPMorgan Chase fund.