Bitcoin for the disaster in Tonga

Even if it lacks much approval from Bitcoin as legal tender in Tonga, the leading cryptocurrency ever is already playing an essential role in tragedy that hit the small town Polynesian.

Lord Fusitu’a, which readers of Cryptocurrency.it will already know as a promoter in the country of Bitcoin as legal tender currency it is in fact already receiving support in what is a small island completely isolated thanks to the Lightning Network.

You can also donate to Tonga Relief via Bitcoin

News that demonstrates, among other things, the superiority of Bitcoin even in emergency situations. A news bullish because it will make many understand how the network of $ BTC is already vastly superior to the classic banking ones. We can invest through the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the TOP features – top intermediary also as regards the world of instruments fintech, which offers exclusively.

This is where we can indeed find the CopyTrader – system that allows you to invest by copying top trader of the platform – and that also allows us to spy on their moves. We also have the option of invest with Smart Portfolios, which include other quality cryptos along with $ BTC. They are enough for us $ 50 to switch to a real account.

Bitcoin for Tonga: here’s what’s happening

Of the situation of Tonga, hit by one of the strongest volcanic eruptions and explosions ever, you have certainly already read in the general press. The situation is also dramatic in terms of communications, given that Internet it does not work and it is therefore also impossible to transfer money to traditional channels.

However an initiative born on Twitter, through Lord Fusitu’a and through a small account, he is allowing the country to receive donations directly in Bitcoin. This is thanks to the Lightning Network and thanks to the satellite kit that the country has been in possession of since last year.

The funds raised, at least until yesterday, amounted to $ 5,000 and the hope is that – even talking about it through insights like this – someone can participate. After all, transfer $ BTC with Lightning Network it is fast and at a very low cost. A much more efficient solution, even in normal conditions, than the banking classic, especially when countries so far away from our home are involved.

Tonga points (goes?) To Bitcoin as legal tender

Many will remember Tonga and its commitment to Bitcoin, with a path guided by the same Lord Fusitu’a to make it legal tender currency, through a law very similar to that of El Salvador.

A situation that would be quite interesting for Tonga also due to the fact that more than 100,000 Tongans they live overseas, with the country they depend on for About 1/3 from the remittances of emigrants. A situation in some ways similar* to that of El Salvador, with the adoption of Bitcoin Standard which would make the country less dependent on banks and expensive services MoneyTransfer.

The address to which it is possible to donate is bc1qmn6ddugyj853vgmcvljs5te6rl9teuhz6t5cun through Lightining Network. Who wants to test the power of Bitcoin even in extreme situations like this, he will be able to do it by completing even one good action.